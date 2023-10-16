Michigan's Jim Harbaugh deserves lifetime contract, Larry Foote says: 'Give him a blank check'

No. 2 Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) has made it to the College Football Playoff in each of the past two seasons, marking the true arrival of Jim Harbaugh into the elite tier of college football coaches.

Harbaugh's year, however, has had an ominous cloud hanging over it so far this season: The lack of a contract extension following his second straight win over Ohio State and College Football Playoff appearance in 2022.

Harbaugh is making $8.255 million this year, good for third in the Big Ten behind Ryan Day and James Franklin (and not including Mel Tucker). The Wolverines coach vaguely addressed talks about a reworked deal last week, telling reporters "you want to be somewhere where you’re wanted." While noncommittal to the point of being meaningless, it has launched renewed speculation into whether a new deal could be imminent.

Larry Foote — former Michigan linebacker, 2001 All-American and Tampa Bay Buccaneers co-defensive coordinator — has seen enough from Harbaugh, however. And he compared the coach to one of the nation's top leaders (and one of the most decorated coaches in college football history) in his case for giving Harbaugh not only an extension, but also a lifetime contract:

"Oh yeah, whatever he wants," Foote said when he was asked if a lifetime deal should be on the table for Harbaugh, per Audacy. "He should definitely be up there with (Alabama coach Nick) Saban. He’s earned it. Whatever he wants, give him a blank check."

Lifetime contracts are exceedingly rare, and only slightly more common in basketball. Bill Self has a lifetime deal with Kansas, and John Calipari has one in practice with Kentucky. Coach Krzyzewski had a similar arrangement with Duke. Colorado's Deion Sanders offered some perspective two weeks ago when he was asked about what he would do if the Buffaloes offered a lifetime deal.

“That’s a wonderful gesture. I love it. But I'm smart enough to know and old and wise enough to know that that can flip on you instantaneously,” he said, per Sports Illustrated. “The fan only blows when you're hot. My mama said that. Not me. So if y'all wanna to get mad, get mad at my mama.”

Still, Harbaugh undoubtedly feels good to have alumni in his corner as Michigan prepares to navigate a schedule that is about to get exponentially more difficult in November.

