Michigan's Jim Harbaugh calls possible NCAA suspension 'nothing to be ashamed of'

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh addressed the media Thursday at Big Ten media days in Indianapolis and discussed the his team's championship expectations heading into the season and his reported incoming suspension at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Multiple people confirmed Tuesday to the Free Press that Michigan and the NCAA are finalizing a negotiated resolution that will result in a four-game suspension for Harbaugh and one game for assistants Sherrone Moore and Grant Newsome for committing NCAA violations.

The pending suspension comes after Harbaugh allegedly broke NCAA rules and made false statements during an investigation, a Level I violation.

"I'm not allowed to talk about any aspect of that on-going situation," Harbaugh said on stage. "I'd love to lay it all out there, nothing to be ashamed of, but now is not that time. That's about all there is to say about that."

The Wolverines are fresh off a 13-1 season where they defeated Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game to repeat as conference champions. They advanced to the College Football Playoff for the second straight year as the No. 2 seed, losing in the Fiesta Bowl to TCU.

