Michigan's J.J. McCarthy writes 47 on hand to honor late teammate, then throws 47-yard TD

Michigan football quarterback J.J. McCarthy honored his late high school teammate by writing his number on his throwing hand in the Wolverines' dominant victory over UNLV on Saturday. But it was what came about halfway through the game that really pulled at the heartstrings.

McCarthy displayed the number 47 on his hand in honor of his high school teammate and former UNLV defensive lineman Ryan Kreeler, who passed away in February from a heart arrhythmia. The two were childhood friends and even used to share rides to and from practice, according to the CBS broadcast.

Then, early in the third quarter, McCarthy hit Roman Wilson on a deep crossing route from the UNLV 47-yard line, who turned the pass up the sideline for a touchdown. The touchdown happened right as the broadcast team mentioned the story and flashed the 47 across McCarthy's throwing hand.

"Kind of takes your breath away," said CBS announcer Gary Danielson.

When speaking to the media after the game, McCarthy only had one explanation.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) practices before the UNLV game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

“If that’s not God, I don’t know what is," McCarthy said.

It was one of the final highlights of the afternoon for McCarthy, who was subbed out early in the blowout. The junior quarterback had another strong and efficient performance, going 22-for-25 for 278 yards and two touchdowns.

The Wolverines went on to beat UNLV 35-7 to move to 2-0 on the season.

