Who is Michigan's football coach vs. Bowling Green? Jim Harbaugh replacement amid suspension

With Jim Harbaugh serving the final game of his self-imposed suspension on Saturday against Bowling Green, Michigan will turn to another interim coach.

Michigan picked a different interim coach for each of the games Harbaugh was suspended for, starting with defensive coordinator Jesse Minter in Week 1's 30-3 win over East Carolina, followed by special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh and running backs coach Mike Hart for Week 2's 35-7 win over UNLV. The Wolverines didn't need Harbaugh to down either team, and they're hoping for the same on Saturday against the Falcons.

So, who's left to coach the final week?

Here's everything you need to know about who's replacing Harbaugh this week:

Who is Michigan's head coach in Week 3?

Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore is taking over as interim coach for the Wolverines' final game without Harbaugh on the sidelines. Moore also served a one-game suspension, during Michigan's first game against ECU, but returned as offensive coordinator against UNLV.

"The opportunity from coach [to be interim head coach], it’s an honor to represent this university, to represent these players," Moore said. "It’s really not about me, it’s really about the players. That’s all it’s really about. So I just want to have a chance to just make sure we’re doing everything right on game day. But it’s not about me, it never will be about me, not about coach [Jim Harbaugh] even. He’ll say it’s about our players and this university."

Who is Sherrone Moore?

Moore has been on staff at Michigan since 2018, when he was hired from Central Michigan to serve as tight ends coach. Moore was promoted to co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach for the 2021 season after Michigan parted ways with Ed Warinner. Moore was promoted to sole offensive coordinator this offseason.

Moore will be the second Black head coach in Michigan history. Mike Hart, one of last week's two interim head coaches, was the first.

What did Jim Harbaugh do to get suspended?

Harbaugh was suspended for his role in possible recruiting violations. He is alleged to have had impermissible contact with recruits during the 2020 COVID-19 dead period, then refused to cooperate with NCAA investigators. Michigan and the NCAA reportedly agreed to a four-game suspension, though the Wolverines ultimately suspended him three games after the agreement fell through. The NCAA investigation is still ongoing.

When will Jim Harbaugh return?

Harbaugh will return in Week 4 when Michigan plays Rutgers in Ann Arbor.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Jim Harbaugh replacement for Michigan-Bowling Green: Sherrone Moore