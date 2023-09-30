Michigan's defense again flexes muscle in 45-7 blowout win at Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska scored in 343 consecutive games entering Saturday, dating all the way back to 1996, the seventh longest streak in FBS history and the fifth-longest active streak in the country.

Michigan football nearly ended that streak.

The Wolverines defense suffocated the Cornhuskers, while their supposed struggling rushing attack on offense ran over, through and around the Cornhuskers run defense — which entered No. 1 statistically in the country — to the tune of 22 yards and three scores.

Add it all up and No. 2 Michigan steamrolled Nebraska, 45-7.

Matt Rhule's team hadn't allowed more than 60 rushing yards in a game through four weeks, but by the time U-M's Kalel Mullings scampered in for a 20-yard touchdown less than eight minutes into the first quarter, the Wolverines had already topped that mark (67).

From there, the Wolverines used a distributed rushing attack to keep the Cornhuskers off-balance, as four different ball carriers — McCarthy, Mullings, Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards — had at least 30 yards on the ground by the half.

Corum led the way with 16 carries for 74 yards and one touchdown.

U-M's defense, which entered Saturday ranked No. 1 in scoring defense (5.75 points per game) and No. 3 in total defense (231 yards per game), will only ascended up the ranks. They allowed a 74-yard touchdown run by Joshua Fleeks with about four minutes remaining and the game well in hand.

The Wolverines recorded four sacks, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception.

The perfect start

Michigan opened with the ball for the first time all season and marched down the field on an 11-play, 75-yard statement of an opening drive.

After a short completion, McCarthy's kept an option for nine yards to move the sticks. Corum later moved the chains on third-and-1, then again on fourth-and-1 to eventually set U-M up in Cornhuskers territory.

Two plays later, McCarthy found Roman Wilson — who lept up and over Nebraska' Isaac Gifford and pinned the ball against his helmet — for a 29-yard touchdown score and quick 7-0 lead.

Nebraska's offense took the field and had the ball for all of 41 seconds before U-M forced a takeaway. Edge Braiden McGregor swatted Heinrich Haarberg's first pass attempt of the game into the air and into the waiting arms of 339-pound defensive tackle Kenneth Grant.

Three plays later, Mullings had his first touchdown of the season. On third-and-1, McCarthy had the ball on another option play and he froze the edge for just long enough to create a seam and before he shoved the ball in Mullings' gut who did the rest.

Mullings finished with five rushes for 43 yards and the score.

The Wolverines' third drive had similar vibes, this time covering 88 yards in nine plays.

McCarthy found Barner for a gain of 16 on third-and-7 to open the second quarter and begin the momentum of the drive. He'd find Barner again for 10, then Cornelius Johnson for 20 on a flea-flicker, before Edwards' longest run of the first half, a 9-yard scamper to the left side when the Cornhuskers had five men in the box, set up second-and-1 at the 21.

That's when McCarthy caught Nebraska in man defense with a stacked left side of the defensive line, so he simply kept the ball on a run toward the right side and ran in untouched for a touchdown to go up 21-0 with 11:22 in the half.

Before it ended the half, U-M had another flawless touchdown drive that took eight plays to go 55 yards and ended when McCarthy found Wilson again.

With less than 30 seconds remaining in the half, McCarthy evaded pressure off the edge as he rolled left, kept his eyes down field, and found a crossing Wilson for his second score of the game and eighth touchdown of the season.

Wilson led U-M with four catches for 58 yards and two scores as McCarthy finished the game 12-for-16 passing for 156 yards and two touchdowns. He completed passes to seven different receivers.

Jack Tuttle came in relief of McCarthy midway through the third quarter and finished 3 of 4 passing for 24 yards. Jayden Denegal came in and relieved him and threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Payton O'Leary with 4:37 in the game.

Defense's historic day

For the fifth time in as many weeks, Michigan's defense overmatched its opponent in every facet of the game.

Nebraska entered play statistically as the No. 6 ranked rushing attack in the country (234.8 yards per game) but the option attack was completely stymied. The Cornhuskers ran 16 times for 39 yards through three quarters when the Wolverines had their top unit on the field, an average of just 2.4 yards per attempt.

Haarberg completed 9 of 14 passes for 140 yards and an interception when the Wolverines' starters were on the field, but it didn't lead to any more success than the ground.

On the opening possession, the unit forced an interception.

The next drive was Nebraska's most successful, going 12 plays and 62 yards — more than half of which came on a 34-yard slant pass on third-and-5, but ended when Haarberg was stuffed on a run attempt up the middle on fourth-and-2.

None of Nebraska's next three drives would go more than 25 yards.

The Cornhuskers hit on a 56-yard slant pass to start the third quarter, but U-M's defense held tall and the Huskers missed a 40-yard field goal attempt. Nebraska would only get into U-M territory one more time, early in the fourth quarter, but that ended when Josaiah Stewart came up with a sack on fourth-and-10.

