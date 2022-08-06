Michigan Xfinity race results, driver points

In this article:

Ty Gibbs won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway, his fifth victory of the 2022 season.

Gibbs cycled to the lead after Stage 2 and controlled the remainder of the 250-mile race. He ultimately won by 1.2 seconds over Justin Allgaier.

Noah Gragson swept both stages on his way to a third-place finish.

Brandon Jones finished fourth. Austin Hill rounded out the top five.

POINTS REPORT

A.J. Allmendinger (finished seventh Saturday) remains the Xfinity Series regular season points leader. He holds a 19-point lead over Allgaier, 835-816.

Gibbs (807) remains third in the standings, 28 points behind Allmendinger. Gragson (748) is up to fourth, but is 87 points behind Allmendinger.

Josh Berry (737) slips to fifth, 98 points behind Allmendinger. Berry finished sixth in Saturday’s race.

