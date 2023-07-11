Michigan writer suggests Ohio State’s Brian Hartline as candidate for Northwestern

If you didn’t know, Northwestern parted ways with head coach Pat Fitzgerald on Monday afternoon, amid a hazing scandal.

Naturally, there is going to be conjecture about who will replace Fitzgerald, and 247Sports Michigan report Steve Lorenz suggested Ohio State’s new offensive coordinator Brian Hartline.

It may have been in jest, especially considering who Lorenz covers but Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports national director of recruiting, doubled down on the idea saying that Hartline is “another great name that makes a lot of sense.”

Sorry, but it doesn’t at all. Hartline was considered for other jobs during the off-season, none of them with the challenges and uphill climb being the head coach at Northwestern brings.

Another great name that makes a lot of sense https://t.co/bjUmTrecDx — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) July 10, 2023

There is no doubt in my mind that Hartline is a wanted man in the coaching profession, but it has to be the right situation. Northwestern isn’t that.

A massive rebuild for a school in utter turmoil just doesn’t seem like a destination that Hartline would want to go to. It’s just a silly idea from at least one respected name in the industry. I understand Lorenz trolling Ohio State fans, but Wiltfong suggesting this doesn’t have that feeling.

I highly doubt that Hartline leaves for a bottom-feeding Big Ten team program. So, even if they are trolling, they aren’t doing a good job.

