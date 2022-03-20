Michigan wrestling's Nick Suriano defeats old foe for national title; 'my vision quest'

Michigan graduate student Nick Suriano and Princeton junior Patrick Glory were quite familiar with each other entering Saturday's 125-pound final match at the NCAA wrestling championships at Little Caesars Arena.

Both being at the top of their craft and from the state of New Jersey, the two have had numerous encounters over the years.

“I used to wrestle with Nick when he was maybe a junior in high school when I was seventh or eighth grade,” Glory said. “He is not a fun guy to drill with.”

It didn’t get any more fun for Glory as Suriano secured a victory over his former training mate in the championship match. Suriano’s early takedown in the first period and quick reversal in the second would ultimately be the difference in the 5-3 victory. Fans in the arena made their complaints of stalling clear to the referees — and it helped earn Glory two points, but it would not be enough.

Michigan wrestler Nick Suriano (top) wrestles Arizona State wrestler Brandon Courtney (red ankles) in a 125-pound semifinal March 18, 2022 during the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Little Cesars Arena.

The grit the two gained from their time in New Jersey was obvious in their match Saturday night. Princeton coach Mike Ayers has a grasp on that intensity that comes with New Jersey wrestling — coaching for the Tigers for 16 years will help you do that.

“I think it’s one of the toughest states, so toughness is one of the first things that comes to mind,” Ayres said.

While the NCAAs are a grind in itself, it doesn’t hold a candle to what Suriano and Glory went through on their way there.

“If you make it out of New Jersey wrestling and make it to this level, you have done the gauntlet," Glory said. “I think all New Jersey guys kind of know the other ones just from either growing up in the sport, going to the same clubs, going to the same national tournaments, whatever the situation may be. There's always a mutual respect for New Jersey wrestlers. That doesn't change.”

Michigan's Nick Suriano wrestles at 125 pounds in the finals during the sixth session of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich.

That mutual respect between the two went both ways before and after the match.

“It's nothing personal,” Suriano said before the match. “It's cool to see forces collide like that, but I trust my team. I trust my support team, my family, and I believe in myself. This is my vision quest and here I am.”

Suriano’s vision quest took him to a lot of places. From Penn State, to wrestling in the basement of Rutgers, to a national champion at Rutgers and eventually, a national champion at Michigan.

They didn’t come without struggles however. After looking like the favorite to earn a spot on the Olympic team last year, his chances vanished after testing positive for COVID-19

“I didn't even know if I wanted to wrestle again,” Suriano said. “Just had to put everything in perspective and decide if this is the kind of man I wanted to become again.”

The decision to leave Rutgers wasn’t easy. While Suriano wanted that support system at home, but he also wanted a team championship. That pursuit fell short as U-M finished second to Penn State on Saturday.

Michigan's Nick Suriano, right, wrestles Virginia Tech's Sam Latona at 125 pounds in the quarterfinals during the third session of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Friday, March 18, 2022, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich.

“This is why it's so important for my purpose and my mom, tapping into that energy and that sphere,” Suriano said. “Because those decisions I made were scary. Those decisions I made were on my end. You know what I mean? That wasn't my dad, my brother, my mom, that was me.”

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan wrestling's Nick Suriano defeats old foe for national title