Michigan Wolverines at Wisconsin Badgers: Live stream, time, date, odds, how to watch

Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
·1 min read

A critical game in the Big Ten takes place on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium when undefeated Michigan takes on Wisconsin.

Michigan (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) has lost its last five games in Madison, while Wisconsin (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten) is seeking its third straight win overall against the Wolverines.

The Wolverines, who are coming off a 20-13 victory over Rutgers, are second in the conference in scoring averaging 40.2 points a game.

Wisconsin was blasted by Notre Dame last week at Soldier Field in Chicago, giving up 31 fourth-quarter points en route to a 41-13 loss. Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz has thrown one touchdown and six interceptions this season, including two pick-sixes against the Irish.

Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) rushes for a touchdown in the first half against the Western Michigan Broncos.
Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) rushes for a touchdown in the first half against the Western Michigan Broncos.

Here's everything you need to know for Saturday:

What time does Michigan at Wisconsin start?

The game starts at noon ET Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.

What TV channel is Michigan at Wisconsin on?

The game will be broadcast nationally on FOX.

How can I watch Michigan at Wisconsin online via live stream?

Fans can also watch the game on the Fox Sports app and FuboTV.

What are the odds for Michigan at Wisconsin?

Wisconsin is 1.5-point favorites with the over/under at 43.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michigan vs. Wisconsin live stream, time, TV info, how to watch, odds

Recommended Stories

  • Keys To The Game: Michigan Wolverines Football at Wisconsin

    It's Michigan football at Wisconsin in the biggest game for Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines since ... well, fill in the blank.

  • Week 5 CFB Player Props Primer

    Eric Froton digs into the Week 5 list of player props to find the best values available on the Saturday slate. (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Chargers look to keep run game going at home against unbeaten Raiders

    Chargers were thrilled that the ground game finally got going against the Chiefs, and know they will need it to beat the undefeated Raiders at home.

  • Wolverine TV: Final Thoughts, What To Watch For — Michigan vs. Wisconsin

    TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie preview Michigan football's matchup with Wisconsin, breaking down top things to watch for and give their final score predictions and reasoning.

  • Turner's Grand Slam Sparks Dodgers Comeback

    Jorge Montanez discusses the Dodgers comeback win behind Trea Turner's grand slam and all the best from Friday's action in the latest Daily Dose. (Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Arkansas Razorbacks at Georgia Bulldogs: Live stream, time, date, odds, how to watch

    Everything you need to know as the No. 11 Arkansas Razorbacks travel to Sanford Stadium to take on the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs.

  • No. 5 Iowa forces 7 turnovers in 51-14 rout of Maryland

    Spencer Petras threw for three touchdowns and ran for two and No. 5 Iowa took advantage of seven Maryland turnovers in a 51-14 victory Friday night.

  • NFL draft: Scouts flocking to see the latest 'freak' sleeper from DII Lenoir-Rhyne

    Dareke Young turned in his best game of the 2021 season last week, backing up why so many NFL scouts have come to watch him.

  • Michigan football game vs. Wisconsin Badgers: Time, TV channel info and more

    Michigan Wolverines football game time, TV channel info, score, live updates and analysis as they play the Wisconsin Badgers

  • La Palma volcano eruption forces stay-home order for some residents

    Authorities told several thousand residents of La Palma to stay home because of worsening air quality as the erupting volcano on the Spanish island spewed red-hot lava and thick clouds of black smoke. Emergency services issued a lockdown order on Friday night for people in Los Llanos de Aridane and El Paso, two of the worst affected towns. "The new lockdown is as a consequence of the meteorological conditions... that prevent the dispersion of gases and keep them at low levels of the atmosphere," emergency services said in a statement.

  • ‘They stole from us’: the New York taxi drivers mired in debt over medallions

    Once an asset that secured a comfortable retirement, the medallion’s worth has plummeted, leaving drivers financially ruined. Here are some of their stories Mokbul Choudhury, 73, Bronx. His loan is for $373,000, with a monthly payment of $2,716. He is a Bangladeshi immigrant who has been driving since 1986. Photograph: Ismail Ferdous/The Guardian For more than a century, taxi drivers have transported busy New Yorkers to their jobs, to brunch, or home from a late night out. A symbol of the city m

  • France's Le Drian to hold talks with US' Blinken on Oct 5

    PARIS (Reuters) -French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will hold talks with United States' Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Oct 5, as the two countries aim to rebuild diplomatic ties in the wake of a row over a lucrative submarine contract which France lost. "The two ministers will hold in-depth talks, following on from their meeting in New York on September 23, in order to identify the steps that will be needed to re-establish confidence between our two countries," French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said in a statement.

  • Pregnant people urged to get vaccinated amid abysmal US inoculation rates

    CDC ‘strongly’ recommends shots, with only a third of pregnant adults in the US having received Covid vaccines A pregnant woman receives a vaccine for Covid-19 at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, in February. Photograph: Hannah Beier/Reuters Pregnant and breastfeeding people are facing abysmal vaccination rates and increasing health risks from the Delta variant, and they urgently need to be vaccinated, experts warn. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday

  • Tale Of The Tape: Sizing Up Michigan And Wisconsin

    Michigan Wolverines football (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) will take on Wisconsin (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten) in Madison Saturday afternoon.Here, we've set the stage for each aspect of the matchup between the Wolverines and Badgers, with a statistical and analytical breakdown, and give our take on who has the advantage in each area.

  • Five Players To Watch: Michigan Football vs. Wisconsin

    No. 14-ranked Michigan Wolverines football (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) is set to take on Wisconsin (1-2, 0-1) Saturday afternoon in Madison. While it's unfair to say the game rests in McNamara's hands, all eyes will be on him Saturday afternoon. The Badgers have the nation's No. 1 rushing defense, allowing 23 yards per game, meaning the Wolverines will likely have to throw more than the 16.3 times they're averaging per contest this season.

  • How should sports leagues handle unvaccinated players?

    The question of how to respond when some employees refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine is something that every business in the U.S. has had to answer. Professional sports leagues are no different.

  • NBA players who remain unvaccinated will have to sacrifice game time and pay

    The NBA says unvaccinated players like Kyrie Irving and Andrew Wiggins in cities with local mandates will not play home games, nor be paid for them.

  • Defensive keys to Penn State to beat Indiana

    Penn State's defense should be locked in for their matchup with Indiana in Week 5

  • No. 5 Iowa forces 7 turnovers in dominant road win against Maryland

    Iowa's defense and special teams forced seven turnovers and the No. 5 Hawkeyes' offense converted almost all of them into points in a blowout win.

  • Browns workout 5 including 4 receivers

    The Browns brought in five to work out including 4 receivers and a quarterback to throw to them. One name pops out on the list: