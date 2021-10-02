Michigan Wolverines at Wisconsin Badgers: Live stream, time, date, odds, how to watch

A critical game in the Big Ten takes place on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium when undefeated Michigan takes on Wisconsin.

Michigan (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) has lost its last five games in Madison, while Wisconsin (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten) is seeking its third straight win overall against the Wolverines.

The Wolverines, who are coming off a 20-13 victory over Rutgers, are second in the conference in scoring averaging 40.2 points a game.

Wisconsin was blasted by Notre Dame last week at Soldier Field in Chicago, giving up 31 fourth-quarter points en route to a 41-13 loss. Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz has thrown one touchdown and six interceptions this season, including two pick-sixes against the Irish.

Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) rushes for a touchdown in the first half against the Western Michigan Broncos.

Here's everything you need to know for Saturday:

What time does Michigan at Wisconsin start?

The game starts at noon ET Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.

What TV channel is Michigan at Wisconsin on?

The game will be broadcast nationally on FOX.

How can I watch Michigan at Wisconsin online via live stream?

Fans can also watch the game on the Fox Sports app and FuboTV.

What are the odds for Michigan at Wisconsin?

Wisconsin is 1.5-point favorites with the over/under at 43.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michigan vs. Wisconsin live stream, time, TV info, how to watch, odds