Michigan Wolverines win national title, but what's next for Jim Harbaugh?
The Michigan Wolverines capped off a dominant season with a national title, but USA TODAY Sports' Dan Wolken explains what the future looks like for Jim Harbaugh.
The Wolverines jumped out to an early lead and then pulled away in the second half.
Hail to the victors! The Wolverines are national champs.
"That's what we want to channel. Probably nature's greatest fighting unit."
At 60, Harbaugh is at a prime age to move back to the NFL.
Cheating accusations. Character attacks. Suspensions. Whatever. Jim Harbaugh somehow has his Michigan football team playing better than ever.
The final four-team edition of the CFP semifinals played out Monday night in Los Angeles & New Orleans and Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Forde convene for a late-night podcast to recap all of the action.
Dramatic finishes, a playoff controversy and a coach we couldn't look away from. It was a memorable 2023 in college football.
Corum scored two touchdowns and anchored a Michigan rushing attack that tallied 303 yards on the ground.
The 49ers and Ravens enter the postseason as the clear favorites to meet in the Super Bowl.
It's the fourth title game matchup of undefeated teams in the four-team playoff era.
Ominous weather lurked outside and even made its way under the domed roof at NRG Stadium.
Kirk Cousins’ contract with the Vikings is set to expire in March, which will potentially end his six-year tenure with the franchise.
Barkley enters another offseason without long-term security and the franchise tag hanging over his head.
The playoff field is set and Wild Card Weekend is going to be must watch television. Or in the case of Dolphins- Chiefs, a must stream on Peacock. But before we dive into the postseason later this week, Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens put one final bow on the regular season and give out their 2023 fantasy awards.
College Football Playoff officials met Monday in Houston to discuss a number of issues facing college football.
Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren remain atop the rankings, but it's Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Brandin Podziemski who have been the biggest surprises this season.
Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, Breece Hall and more youngsters had huge games in Week 18, but some veteran stars were heard from, too. Scott Pianowski breaks it all down.
A string of losses cost Ron Rivera his job as Commanders coach.
Today's edition includes an NFL playoff preview, the Dodgers' offseason of spending, the top 13 highlights of the weekend, and more.
It wasn't pretty, but the Buccaneers are going to the playoffs. They lead our early booms and busts for Week 18.