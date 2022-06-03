Michigan Wolverines Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Michigan Wolverines Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Ryan Hayes, OT Sr.

There might be other Wolverines who’ll make a bigger national and Big Ten splash, but the 6-7, 307-pound Hayes might be the best pro prospect of the bunch. He’s got the frame, the quickness, and the experience going into his third season as the starter at left tackle earning All-Big Ten honors in both seasons.

Olusegun Oluwatimi, C Sr.

6-3, 310. Started his career at Air Force, transferred to Virginia and started for three years in the interior earning All-ACC and All-America honors at center.

Yesterday's Spring Game was the first 'game day' feel for transfer Olu Oluwatimi. Hear why Michigan was his 'no-brainer' destination. pic.twitter.com/gFvVXU1GLR — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 3, 2022

Zak Zinter, OG Jr.

6-6, 320. Going into his third season as the starting right guard. Two-time All-Big Ten selection.

Ronnie Bell, WR Sr.

6-0, 192. 83 catches, 1,380 yards (16.6 ypc), 5 TD in four seasons. Missed all but one game last year with a knee injury. 2019 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten

Erick All, TE Sr.

6-4, 245. 51 catches, 529 yards (10.4 ypc), 2 TD in three seasons. Honorable Mention All-Big Ten

Mazi Smith, DT Sr.

6-3, 326. 37 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 4 broken up passes last year – 3 tackles in 2020. Honorable Mention All-Big Ten

DJ Turner, CB Sr.

6-0, 181. 33 tackles last season, 2 INT, 9 broken up passes, 1 TFL. Honorable Mention All-Big Ten

Cade McNamara, QB Sr.

6-1, 212. 253-398 (64%), 3,001 yards. 20 TD, 33 rushing yards, 2 TD in two seasons. Third Team All-Big Ten

Blake Corum, RB Jr.

5-8, 200. 169 carries, 1,029 yards (6.1 ypc), 13 TD, 29 catches, 214 yards, 1 TD in two seasons. Third Team All-Big Ten

JJ McCarthy, QB Soph.

6-3, 197. 34-of-59, 516 yards (58%), 5 TD, 2 INT, 124 rushing yards, 2 TD

