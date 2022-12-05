Michigan Wolverines tight end Erick All announces his departure from the program

A little over 24 hours after the Michigan Wolverines football program punched their ticket to the College Football Playoff for the second straight season, the NCAA's transfer portal opened. The portal opens up to any player who wishes to become the college sports version of a free agent, and one Michigan player may be taking advantage of it.

In a series of tweets, Erick All announced he is leaving Michigan.

Wolverine nation〽️ Love you guys but it’s time for me to move on. I know some of you are wondering why I would leave and the answer to that question is unexpected. 1/2 — Erick All Jr. (@eallindi83) December 5, 2022

Not everything/everyone are what they seem and I learned that from my time here at Michigan. Sometimes you have to let go and do what’s best for you and your family. Love you guys. Go Blue💙 2/2 — Erick All Jr. (@eallindi83) December 5, 2022

All, who has been off the field since September, went through "life-changing surgery" in October. Just a few days later, All was ruled out for the rest of the season.

When All was on the field for the Wolverines, he was a key asset in the offensive success during Michigan's run to the CFP last season. All caught 38 passes for 437 yards and two touchdowns. His best game as a Wolverine came against Michigan State when he caught 10 passes for 98 yards. All's two touchdowns last season also proved to be important in Michigan's playoff run. His first game in a pivotal game at Penn State, the second, and final of his career came against Iowa in the 2021 Big Ten title game.

All was named honorable mention by the Big Ten coaches and Media in 2021.

