Michigan Wolverines picked in rounds two, three of NFL draft

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several Michigan Wolverines were drafted Friday evening in the second and third rounds of the NFL draft.

In round two, defensive tackle Kris Jenkins was chosen by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 49th pick.

Bills and Chargers get their receivers in Day 2 of the NFL draft in Keon Coleman and Ladd McConkey

Then, cornerback Mike Sainristil — the 50th pick — was drafted by the Washington Commanders.

In round three, linebacker Junior Colson went to the Los Angeles Chargers with the 69th pick, where he will join Jim Harbaugh.

Lions select Missouri’s Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

Running back Blake Corum was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams with the 83rd pick.

He was immediately followed by wide receiver Roman Wilson, picked 84th by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and guard Zak Zinter, chosen 85th by the Cleveland Browns.

The draft continues Saturday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.