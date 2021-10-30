Michigan Wolverines at Michigan State Spartans: Live stream, time, odds, how to watch

Michigan and Michigan State play each other every year, of course. But rarely do they meet with the stakes this high.

The No. 6 Wolverines and No. 7 Spartans are both 7-0, the first time they’ve squared off with that many combined victories without a loss. Both are in the thick of the hotly-contested Big Ten East race, though they also both still have their toughest games, including this one, ahead of them. Suffice to say, the intensity should be quite palpable.

Here’s what you need to know in order to watch the annual clash for the Paul Bunyan Trophy:

What time does Michigan at Michigan State start?

The game kicks off at noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan.

What TV channel is Michigan at Michigan State on?

The national broadcast is on Fox, complete with the Big Noon Kickoff treatment.

How can I watch Michigan at Michigan State online via live stream?

The live stream is available via the Fox Sports app as well as via FuboTV.

What are the odds for Michigan at Michigan State?

Michigan is a 3.5-point favorite with the over/under at 50.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

