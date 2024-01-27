New Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore contract details revealed

Michigan football wasted no time replacing former head coach Jim Harbaugh, announcing just 48 hours later that offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore has been named the 21st head coach in program history.

Moore is the first Wolverines headman who already has a perfect win percentage, having gone 4-0 in his tenure as the maize and blue’s interim head coach in 2023, with wins over Bowling Green, Penn State, Maryland, and Ohio State. But, this is his first time being a bona fide head coach, thus there’s some question in terms of compensation.

The reported contract being offered Harbaugh was $12.5M per year, but according to The Detroit News’ Angelique Chengelis, Moore is signing a five-year deal starting at $5.5M per year.

It’s a 5-year deal for Sherrone Moore starting at $5.5 million — angelique (@chengelis) January 27, 2024

Of course, that’s a pretty low price to get a head coach for a program coming off of a national championship and one that’s certainly got blue-blood status. What that indicates is that the program may certainly spend a lot of the money it had intended to spend on Harbaugh on working to retain some key assistants — such as defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert. While either remains to be seen in terms of retention, the Wolverines certainly have a pretty big pool of money it can spend outside of its new head coach.

