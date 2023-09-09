Michigan Wolverines game score vs. UNLV: Live updates from Big House in Ann Arbor

The Michigan Wolverines will start their second game of the season on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. against UNLV as they try and stay perfect without head coach Jim Harbaugh, who's currently serving a three-game self-imposed suspension.

In his place on Saturday will be two coaches: Jay Harbaugh, Jim's son, will handle the first half while Mike Hart, the former All-American running back for the Wolverines, will handle the second. Last week against East Carolina, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter served as the head coach, while offensive coordinator Sherone Moore is set to coach the final game of Harbaugh's suspension.

The Wolverines dominated East Carolina last week, particularly with their newfound passing game under junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy and their always-sharp defense, which held the Pirates scoreless until the waning minutes of the game.

As for the Wolverines' opponent on Saturday, UNLV was fairly impressive in Week 1, beating Bryant 44-14, but shouldn't provide too much of a challenge for the No. 2 team in the country. Michigan has been a huge favorite all week and the spread is listed as high as 38 points with some sportsbooks.

Injury Report: Wolverine secondary banged up

Michigan football released their availability report for Week 2 vs. UNLV and it had six players listed out: safety Makari Paige (undisclosed), cornerback Amorion Walker (lower body), cornerback German Green (undisclosed), linebacker Jimmy Rolder (undisclosed) and running backs Tavierre Dunlap (undisclosed) and Benjamin Hall (undisclosed).

Defensive backs Will Johnson and Rod Moore are also listed as questionable.

