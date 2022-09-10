Michigan Wolverines football vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors: Live scoring updates

No. 5 Michigan Wolverines (1-0) vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (0-2)

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor.

TV: Big Ten Network.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950), WTKA-AM (1050; other radio affiliates).

Kickoff weather forecast: Cloudy, 74 degrees.

Game notes from AP: Jim Harbaugh quarterbacked the Wolverines to a 27-10 win over Hawaii at Aloha Stadium in 1986. The teams last played in 2016, with Michigan winning 63-3 at the Big House. … This will be the 12th night game played at Michigan Stadium, with the Wolverines winning nine of the first 11. … Hawaii allowed 545 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground in its first two games, while Michigan put up 234 yards and four touchdowns in its opener.

