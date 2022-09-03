Michigan Wolverines football game vs. Colorado State Rams: Time, TV channel info
No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (12-2 in 2021) vs. Colorado State Rams (3-9 in 2021)
When: Noon, Saturday.
Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor.
TV: ABC.
Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) and WWJ-AM (950).
Betting line: Wolverines by 30 points.
More:Michigan football vs. Colorado State: Scouting report, prediction
More:Michigan football bold predictions: Overlooked 2021 signee becomes best player
Recruiting:The hype for Dexter RB Cole Cabana — a Michigan football commit — is picking up speed
Live updates
Don't see the updates? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football game vs. Colorado State: TV channel info