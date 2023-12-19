Michigan Wolverines continue preparations for Alabama in the CFP
Jennifer Hammond reports from Ann Arbor on Tuesday as the Michigan Wolverines continue to prepare for their College Football Playoff Semifinal matchup with Alabama on January 1st.
The spread has already shifted in Alabama's favor as bettors love the Tide to win outright.
The stakes couldn’t have been higher, and Michigan got the best of Ohio State yet again.
An average of over 19 million watched the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes for a third straight season.
There are eight contenders still vying for the College Football Playoff. What happens if each of them has one loss?
Michigan-Ohio State is finally here.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde preview the biggest game of the college football season to date, Ohio State vs. Michigan in Ann Arbor.
The Buckeyes are now outside the top 5.
We've reached the final week of the college football season and there's still so much on the line.
