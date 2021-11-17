Michigan coach Juwan Howard agrees to 5-year extension before upset loss to Seton Hall

Juwan Howard and No. 4 Michigan fell victim to one of the first big upsets of the new season on Tuesday night in Ann Arbor.

Unranked Seton Hall knocked off Michigan 67-65 at the Chrisler Center thanks to a huge comeback from the Pirates late in the second half.

This one tastes a bit sweeter 😏#HALLin 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/QVPW7igLHz — Seton Hall Men's Basketball (@SetonHallMBB) November 17, 2021

"I expected us to win this game,” Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard said, via NJ.com’s Adam Zagoria . “This wasn't a shock to me ... For me, this is what the program should be doing"

Seaton Hall mounted a huge 11-3 run over a nearly five minute span to tie the game up in the final minutes. They then took a two-point lead after a free throw from Myles Cale with just 14 seconds left, which set up one final shot for the Wolverines.

After struggling to find a good option, Michigan’s Terrance Williams drew a foul from the top of the key with just 0.8 seconds left on the clock. He missed the first free throw, however, which set up one last Seton Hall free throw to seal the two-point win.

Hunter Dickinson led Michigan with 18 points and shot 8-of-11 from the field, and Eli Brooks added 17 points. Devante’ Jones finished with a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Michigan made just two field goals in the final seven minutes of the contest, and went a brutal 3-of-15 as a team from behind the arc.

Jared Rhoden led Seton Hall with 16 points and five rebounds, and both Tray Jackson and Bryce Aiken added 13 off the bench. They were the only Pirates to score in double figures.

“We made them take some tough shots, shots out of rhythm and then Ikey was unbelievable, man,” Willard said, via NJ.com. “Dickinson’s one of the best big guys I’ve seen in a long time and Ikey was phenomenal, just being physical with him all night.”

Juwan Howard, Michigan agree to 5-year extension

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard locked down a new deal on Tuesday.

The Wolverines coach agreed to a new five-year extension, the school announced, which will keep him with the program through the 2025-26 season.

"I'm honored to be regarded in such a way that the University wished to continue a lasting relationship with me," Howard said in a statement . "It was a surprise when Warde approached me, and it didn't take long for us to get on the same page. I'm grateful to him, our great University and my talented young men who sacrifice every day. The love I have for the University of Michigan is beyond words."

Howard is in his third season leading the Wolverines, and fresh off their regular season Big Ten title and Elite Eight run last year after earning a No. 1-seed in the NCAA tournament. He was also named the Associated Press’ Coach of the Year.

Howard holds a 44-18 overall record with the Wolverines. He played at Michigan and was on the Fab Five team, too, before a 19-season run in the NBA that ended with two NBA titles before he retired in 2013.

"I couldn't be happier for our student-athletes and fans to know that Juwan will continue to lead Michigan into the future," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement . "His great character is second to none, and he is a wonderful teammate — demonstrated through his commitment to proactive communication and collaboration across the department. Juwan's love for this university is evident in all that he does, as is the joy he takes in the accomplishments of his student-athletes."