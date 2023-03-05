Michigan Wolverines basketball vs. Indiana Hoosiers: Big Ten tournament seed scenarios

Michigan Wolverines (17-13, 11-8 Big Ten) vs. No. 13 Indiana Hoosiers (20-10, 11-8)

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana.

TV: CBS.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950), WTKA-AM (1050; other radio affiliates).

⋅ BOX SCORE

Game notes from The Associated Press: Hunter Dickinson scored 31 points in Michigan’s 91-87 overtime loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Hoosiers are 14-2 in home games. Indiana scores 75.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game. The Wolverines are 11-8 in conference games. Michigan is fourth in the Big Ten scoring 73.9 points per game and is shooting 45.1%. Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging 20.3 points, 11.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.8 blocks for the Hoosiers. Jett Howard averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Dickinson is averaging 17.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Michigan.

The scenarios: The Wolverines entered Sunday in a six-way tie for second place — and the double-bye in this week’s Big Ten tournament that will go to the conference’s top four teams. But by the time they tip off, that bottleneck at 11-8 in conference play could be broken up quite a bit, with 11-8 Maryland visiting Penn State at noon, 11-8 Illinois visiting conference champ Purdue at 12:30 p.m. and 11-8 Iowa hosting Nebraska at 2. Losses by the Terps, Illini and Hawkeyes, coupled with a win by Rutgers over Northwestern in the nightcap — and a Michigan win — would put the Wolverines all alone in second place, resting up until Friday in Chicago. (And lift the Spartans, whose lack of a makeup game vs. Minnesota has them locked in at 11-8, all the way to the 3-seed.) On the other hand, a U-M loss, plus wins by the Terps, Illini and Hawkeyes, plus a Wildcats triumph, would drop the Wolverines all the way to the eighth seed, and a Thursday game against Rutgers. (A loss pretty much completely eliminates the Wolverines from double-bye contention.)

The Big Ten tournament tips off Wednesday at United Center in Chicago and continues through Sunday, when the champ will be crowned just a few minutes before the 68-team NCAA tournament field is announced on CBS.

TIME IS RUNNING OUT:Michigan's conundrum: An NCAA tournament-caliber team missing the résumé

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan Wolverines basketball vs. Indiana Hoosiers: Time, TV, etc.