Michigan Wolverines basketball game vs. Indiana Hoosiers: Time, TV channel, more info

Michigan Wolverines (14-10, 8-5 Big Ten) vs. No. 18 Indiana Hoosiers (17-7, 8-5)

When: 6 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor.

TV: ESPN.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950).

• Box score

Game notes: The Wolverines and Hoosiers face each other for the first time this season. They'll play again at Assembly Hall in the regular season finale March 5. The Hoosiers are led by senior forward Tracye Jackson-Davis 19.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists on 57.5% shooting. Wolverines junior center Hunter Dickinson scores 18 points per game on 56.1% shooting with 8.5 rebounds.

