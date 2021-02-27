Michigan Wolverines basketball game vs. Indiana Hoosiers: Game info, TV for Saturday
No. 3 Michigan Wolverines basketball (17-1, 12-1) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (12-11, 7-9)
When: 12 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
TV: FOX.
Radio: WWJ-AM (950).
Game notes: Michigan is back on the road after a 79-57 win Thursday vs. Iowa. The Wolverines are led by freshman Hunter Dickinson (14.9 points, 7.8 rebounds per game) and senior Isaiah Livers (14.4 ppg on 44% 3-point shooting). Indiana is coming off a 74-63 loss Wednesday to Rutgers. Trayce Davis-Jackson (20.3 ppg, 9.5 rpg) is the Hoosiers' star.
