Michigan Wolverines basketball game vs. Indiana Hoosiers: Game info, TV for Saturday

When: 12 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

TV: FOX.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950).

Game notes: Michigan is back on the road after a 79-57 win Thursday vs. Iowa. The Wolverines are led by freshman Hunter Dickinson (14.9 points, 7.8 rebounds per game) and senior Isaiah Livers (14.4 ppg on 44% 3-point shooting). Indiana is coming off a 74-63 loss Wednesday to Rutgers. Trayce Davis-Jackson (20.3 ppg, 9.5 rpg) is the Hoosiers' star.

Live updates

