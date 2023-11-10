Michigan Wolverines basketball game score vs. Youngstown State Penguins: Time, TV channel

Michigan Wolverines basketball (1-0) vs. Youngstown State Penguins (0-1)

Time: 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor.

TV: Big Ten Network.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950) (Wolverines radio affiliates).

Michigan forward Olivier Nkamhoua is greeted by guard Jace Howard after a play during the first half of U-M's 99-74 win on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, at Crisler Center.

Game notes: After rolling over reigning (and preseason pick to repeat) Big South champ UNC-Asheville on Tuesday night, the Wolverines have a less-likely NCAA tournament participant on the slate when Youngstown State visits Ann Arbor at 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network. The Penguins were picked as the No. 5 team in the Horizon League preseason poll, though they did garner three votes for No. 1. Last season’s regular-season Horizon champ opened its 2023-24 campaign with a 10-point road loss to Louisiana, albeit in unlikely fashion: The Penguins hit just TWO of 23 3-point attempts while allowing the Ragin’ Cajuns to hit 18 of 41 beyond the arc. That’s good news for U-M, which hit 12 of 26 3s vs. Asheville.

The Penguins’ shooting was much better inside the arc, however, as they hit 22 of 37 (59.5%) 2-pointers. Brandon Rush led the way with 14 points, hitting four of six 2s and one of five 3s, plus a 3-for-4 night at the free throw line. He also chipped in eight rebounds to make up for his five turnovers. D.J. Burns, a transfer who averaged 8.7 points and 6.6 rebounds a game for Murray State last season, topped that vs. Louisiana, putting up 13 points (on 6-for-9 shooting) and 11 rebounds. Burns even hit a 3-pointer (in two tries) — his first 3 since Jan. 18, 2020, during his freshman season at Southern University. (He only had four 3-point attempts between makes, over three seasons, so maybe take the under on his long-range shooting tonight?)

The Wolverines received a nice performance from a transfer of their own on Tuesday, as Olivier Nkamhoua, in his first game after arriving from Tennessee, turned in 25 points (on 11-for-16 shooting), seven rebounds and three assists with one turnover in 31 minutes.

Of the 12 3s Michigan hit on Tuesday night, four belonged to sophomore point guard Dug McDaniel, who showed some shooting chops against the Bulldogs: 9-for-15 overall and 4-for-9 beyond the arc en route to 22 points, a career high. He also dished out eight assists — one short of his career high, set on Feb. 2 against Northwestern — and pulled down a pair of rebounds while turning it over twice.

After tonight, the Wolverines get the weekend off before heading to THE MECCA OF BASKETBALL — sorry, got a little Marv Albert in our throats there — to face St. John’s (in head coach Rick Pitino’s second game with the Red Storm) at Madison Square Garden in New York on Monday night in the Gavitt Games between the Big East and Big Ten. Youngstown State, meanwhile, opens its home slate Monday night against Ohio Christian.

