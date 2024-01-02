Michigan wins Rose Bowl after beating Alabama in instant classic

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz reacts to #1 Michigan defeating #4 Alabama to win the Rose Bowl in overtime.

Video Transcript

JASON FITZ: The phrase "instant classic" is overused in sports, but this one actually lives up to the hype. Michigan-Alabama-- instant classic at the Rose Bowl, and the number one-seeded Wolverines take down the fourth-seeded Crimson Tide 27-20 in overtime. They'll now head to Houston, where they will try to win the national championship.

Now don't get it wrong, this game didn't start great for Michigan. A muffed punt early on gave Alabama great field position. They take advantage of it. They give a 7-0 lead. And suddenly, you think maybe this moment might be too big for Michigan.

But it was early. Michigan had plenty of time, and they used the rest of the first half asserting their dominance. Their stars came out to play-- Blake Corum with the big touchdown catch from JJ McCarthy, but especially their stars on the defensive line. Jalen Milroe was being disrupted throughout the entire first half. It felt like Michigan's defensive line was in the Alabama backfield on every single snap. So throughout the course of this defensive struggle, we end up with 13-7 at the half, Michigan ahead, just like we thought. Sure.

Then you get to the fourth quarter, and everything points the way of Alabama. You get a McClelland touchdown run, followed by a 52-yard field goal with only about five minutes to go in this game. And, suddenly, what you have is an Alabama 22-13 lead. Could Blake Corum, could JJ McCarthy answer the call? The answer-- yes. JJ McCarthy-- huge in this game. My guy-- 17 to 27 for 221 yards, three touchdowns, none bigger than the one just as time is starting to expire, with just over a minute to go. Roman Wilson gets the 4-yard catch from JJ McCarthy, and bam, we got ourselves a tie. And you know what that means? Overtime.

Now I hate college football overtime. I don't think the system works at all, but nobody asked me for that. You just asked for a recap. Both teams get the ball at the 25. You know the drill. Michigan gets the ball first. They go right down. Blake Corum reminds you, I would like to get a touchdown here, sir. I would like to score. And he did. So that 27-20 lead now has to be matched by Jalen Milroe, and he couldn't do it. Milroe had a chance on fourth and goal from about the 3-yard line.

The Michigan defense yet again comes up huge, and we're reminded on both sides of the ball, there is a reason why Michigan is the number one team in the country. Their defensive line played huge in this football game. Their stars were absolutely incredible. And now Jim Harbaugh has the chance to bring a national championship home to Michigan.