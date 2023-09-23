Michigan Week: What would it take for Rutgers football to beat No. 2 Michigan this week?

Rutgers football (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) will get its first test against an undefeated No. 2 Michigan team (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, as they travel to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to take on the Wolverines.

The Scarlet Knights captured their third consecutive 3-0 start under head coach Greg Schiano as they defeated Virginia Tech 35-16 to finish up non-conference play in Week 3.

The Scarlet Knights seem much improved in 2023 compared to previous years, but with the maize and blue getting their head coach, Jim Harbaugh, back on the sideline, Rutgers will need to play a perfect game in Week 4.

Week 4 will be Rutgers’ first road game as they try to accomplish something they have never done before. Beat the Wolverines on their home turf.

Here are the five keys to a Scarlet Knight victory over the Michigan Wolverines.

Rutgers' defense needs to stop the Wolverines rushing attack

The Scarlet Knights have one of the better defenses in the Big Ten Conference, allowing only 69.7 rushing yards per game. Rutgers’ defense has done an excellent job stopping the run through Week 3, ranking No. 11 in the nation. The Scarlet Knights’ defense will be tested as they prepare to face Wolverines running back Blake Corum. Corum recorded 12 carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns in Michigan’s 31-6 victory over Bowling Green. The Wolverines will assert themselves in the trenches, as that has been their identity all season.

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt needs to elevate his game

Rutgers seeks to start 4-0 for the first time since 2012 and 2-0 in Big Ten play for the first time since joining the conference. The main reason behind Rutgers’ success is quarterback Gavin Wimsatt’s efficient play. Wimsatt has recorded 34 completions for 407 yards and three touchdowns, logging zero turnovers through Week 3. The Scarlet Knights offense has leaned on the running game to produce points so far this season, but their passing game needs to step up if they want to beat the Wolverines.

Rutgers to control the time of possession

The Scarlet Knights are ranked No. 17 in the nation, controlling the time of possession (33:04) against their opponents. Also, Rutgers is No. 20 in rushing offense (210.7), with Kyle Monangai leading the Big Ten in rushing yards (357 yards overall). The more time the Scarlet Knights can chew up on offense, the fewer scoring opportunities the Wolverines will have.

Rutgers' defense to force QB J.J. McCarthy into multiple turnovers

The Scarlet Knights’ defense is ranked No. 15 in the turnover margin (+4) and No. 11 in forcing interceptions (5). Michigan’s quarterback JJ McCarthy had his worst game of the season in Week 3, throwing three interceptions against Bowling Green. If the Scarlet Knights can win the turnover battle for the fourth consecutive week, they will have a good shot at upsetting No. 2 ranked Michigan.

The Scarlet Knights needs to quiet the crowd

The Wolverines are 8-1 against the Scarlet Knights since Rutgers joined the Big Ten Conference in 2014. Michigan has won the last eight consecutive matchups, with their worst defeat being 76-0 in 2016. If the Scarlet Knights can score early and hold the lead, Rutgers can take the crowd out of the game. The Wolverines have recorded 311 consecutive games, with 100,000+ fans attending their home games at the Big House. Michigan’s fans will cause havoc in Rutgers’ Week 4 matchup. Big plays by the Scarlet Knights will silence Michigan’s large fan base.

