'Michigan week': How fans are reacting to Ohio State vs. Minnesota

It's Ohio State vs. Michigan week. And to one Buckeye fan, it marks the official start of Ohio State's football season.

Excited for Ohio State football season to finally start next Saturday — Crunk (@Crunk1977) November 19, 2023

Ohio State finished its home schedule with a win Saturday, beating Minnesota 37-3 at Ohio Stadium, allowing 159 yards of offense and no touchdowns to the Golden Gophers offense, while recording two turnovers.

But the Wolverines now await, which beat Maryland in College Park 31-24 Saturday afternoon.

Here's how Ohio State fans are reacting to the Buckeyes' latest win against Minnesota.

Was Saturday Marvin Harrison Jr.'s last home game with Ohio State?

Could TreVeyon Henderson also be on that NFL path?

TreVeyon Henderson looks like an NFL Running Back. Whew. — Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) November 18, 2023

Ohio State needed Jayden Fielding

Before Ohio State woke up against Minnesota

ohio state in the second half pic.twitter.com/OpHnnaqYQ5 — tony pizza (@notblaino) November 18, 2023

Has Jim Knowles officially made Ohio State's defense great?

Ryan Shazier is smiling. Mike Doss is smiling. AJ Hawk is smiling. Cam Heyward is smiling. Joey Bosa is smiling. Watching this Ohio State Defense must make the Buckeye greats smile. It’s been too long… but Jim Knowles HAS DONE IT. — Sam Block (@theblockspot) November 18, 2023

Now, Ohio State fans have turned their attention north

Michigan week — Darth Dividend on Youtube 🌋 (@DarthDividend23) November 18, 2023

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State vs. Minnesota social media reactions