Michigan, Washington move up in top five of US LBM Coaches Poll, while Ohio State tumbles

When the dust settled, rivalry week ended up being the 2023 season in microcosm with a whole lot of wild finishes and near misses but little actual chaos. As a result, the US LBM Coaches Poll heading into conference championship week looks about like what observers would expect.

Georgia remains on top with 59 of 63 first-place votes, followed by Michigan at No. 2. The Wolverines claim the remaining four No. 1 nods after staving off Ohio State, which falls to No. 6. Washington leapfrogged Florida State for the No. 3 spot, but both the Huskies and Seminoles would appear to be in ‘win and you’re in’ position for the College Football Playoff. Oregon, which will look to avenge its lone loss of the campaign in a rematch with Washington, rounds out the top five.

TOP 25: Complete US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 13

Texas stays ahead of Alabama at No. 7, though Longhorns’ fans will probably be more interested in whether the College Football Playoff committee agrees with the coaches when those rankings are unveiled Tuesday. Missouri and Penn State round out the top 10 as Louisville slips five places to No. 14 after falling to Kentucky.

It’s a dose of double good news for James Madison, which rejoins the poll at No. 25 and learned over the weekend that there is room in the bowl lineup for them.

Kansas State, which lost a wild affair to Iowa State in the snow, is the week’s lone dropout.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coaches poll: Michigan up, Ohio State down in college football rankings