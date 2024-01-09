Michigan-Washington 'College GameDay' predictions: Who picked Wolverines, Huskies for CFP?

The road ends here. Michigan football is set to take on Washington in the national championship to see who can cap off an undefeated season with the ultimate achievement.

The No. 1 Wolverines (14-0, 9-0 Big Ten) are set to face the No. 2 Huskies (14-0, 9-0 Pac-12) on Monday at NRG Stadium in Houston, with ESPN's "College GameDay" crew on site for the matchup.

Both teams clinched a championship berth after winning their respective College Football Playoff semifinal matchups, with Michigan defeating No. 4 Alabama 27-20 in overtime at the Rose Bowl and Washington beating No. 3 Texas 37-31 at the Sugar Bowl.

Can Michigan win its first national championship since 1997? Here's who the "GameDay" crew predicted to win the 2024 National Championship:

Michigan-Washington 'College GameDay' predictions: Who Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard picked:

Desmond Howard: Michigan

Pat McAfee: Washington

Lee Corso: Michigan

Joey Galloway: Michigan

Kirk Herbstreit: Didn't pick (color analyst for the game)

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 'College GameDay' predictions: Here's who picked Michigan vs. Washington