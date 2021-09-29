Michigan vs Wisconsin prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

Michigan vs Wisconsin How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Michigan (4-0), Wisconsin (1-2)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Michigan vs Wisconsin Game Preview

Why Michigan Will Win

Graham Mertz.

It’s absolutely not fair to put two key losses on a college kid – it’s always on the well-paid adult coaches to teach and make the situation work. In Wisconsin’s case, the inability to consistently run the ball has been a problem since the beginning of last year, and the misery in the red zone has proven costly.

The Badgers were 1-of-4 inside the 20 in the 16-10 loss to Penn State, and settled for two field goals when the Notre Dame game was still in question.

With all of that, Mertz has to be better after throwing four picks against the Irish – two were returned for scores – and two against Penn State.

Michigan just has to hang around.

The Wisconsin secondary will give up a few deep shots if you keep testing them out – ask Penn State – and Cade McNamara is averaging over ten yards per throw. As long as the Wolverines can be patient, the chance will be there for a passing attack that has to work because …

– Week 5 College Football Expert Picks

Why Wisconsin Will Win

Defense, defense, defense.

Lost in the mega-meltdown of the Badgers in the fourth quarter against Notre Dame was how the defense did its part with absolutely no help from the other side.

The Badgers were supposed to dominate the Notre Dame offensive front – they came up with six sacks and allowed three rushing yards – and allowed just 248 yards of total offense.

Story continues

The Michigan running game was held in check by Rutgers and it should be ground down to a halt again. It’s all about whether or not those Mertz turnovers and mistakes stop – Michigan only has four takeaways and doesn’t generate enough pressure in the backfield.

– Week 5 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

It’s been totally forgotten now, but Wisconsin outplayed Penn State and had that game won, but the Penn State defense stepped up in the key moments to pull it off.

Wisconsin was actually winning 13-10 in Soldier Field early in the fourth, and then the ensuing kickoff return after a field goal started the avalanche.

This is one of the big moments for a Badger program that hasn’t been itself. It hasn’t been able to run the ball well enough, there are too many mistakes, and last week’s final 14 minutes were among the most embarrassing in the last 25 years for the program.

That will all translate into a strong first half, but once again, there will be missed opportunity after missed opportunity. Wisconsin will seem like it’s dominating, and it’ll be up 9-6.

Mertz will be fine, and the defense will be great, but the red zone woes will continue as Michigan bends just enough to look shaky.

Two big deep plays will open things up in the second half as the Wolverines escape a brutal fight that ends with Mertz’s first turnover of the game.

– Week 4 CFN NFL Expert Picks

Michigan vs Wisconsin Prediction, Line

Michigan 20, Wisconsin 16

Line: Wisconsin -1.5, o/u: 43.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

5: ‘The Low End Theory’ 30th anniversary

1: Not knowing how David Letterman rolls

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings