Michigan vs Wisconsin prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Sunday, February 20

Michigan vs Wisconsin How To Watch

Date: Sunday, February 20

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Kohl Center, Madison, WI

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Michigan (14-10), Wisconsin (20-5)

Michigan vs Wisconsin Game Preview

Why Michigan Will Win

The offense isn’t nearly consistent enough and the team can’t seem to find anything it can count on, but it won three of its last four games just when it needed to make a push.

So what is it doing right? It’s moving the ball around a whole lot better and it’s showing, hitting half the shots or more in three of the last four games.

There are lots and lots and lots of assists – with 21 in two of the last three games – and now the Wolverines get a Wisconsin defense that just doesn’t force mistakes.

The Badgers have also won three of their last four games, but it’s scuffling. The threes aren’t there, the free throw shooting hasn’t been anything special, and …

Why Wisconsin Will Win

Wisconsin is one of those find-a-way teams.

No, it doesn’t shoot well enough. No, it doesn’t hit threes. No, the free throws aren’t there, the rebounding is just okay, and there aren’t enough big defensive plays.

But the team keeps on winning.

The defense has been able to get out on the outside shooters, and Michigan doesn’t hit from three – one great game against Purdue aside.

The Badgers don’t give up the ball, they don’t give up transition points, and Michigan is even worse at forcing turnovers.

What’s Going To Happen

Michigan has to get hot right away.

The key is to not let the Badgers hang around, because they usually come up with the right three, the right pass for an easy basket, and the right defensive stop at the right time.

That, and Michigan isn’t good enough on the road. It’s 4-6, and it’s not going to be able to shoot its way into a road victory in a game that’s won’t be anything pretty.

Michigan vs Wisconsin Prediction, Lines

Wisconsin 71, Michigan 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 3

