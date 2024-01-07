Michigan vs. Washington: So many ways to watch the 2024 CFP National Championship game

It all comes down to this as the Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies square off in the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship game Monday at 7:30 p.m.

The top-seeded Wolverines took down the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide with a 27-20 overtime victory in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day in Pasadena, California.

Later that night, the No. 2-seeded Huskies took care of business in the second College Football Playoff semifinal as they held on for a 37-31 win over the No. 3 Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl.

Where is the national championship game?

Monday night's title game will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

When was the last time Michigan won the national championship?

Michigan has not won a national title since 1997 when future Hall of Fame QB Tom Brady was a backup on the team before taking over as the full-time starter the following season. The Wolverines were co-champions that season with Nebraska.

When was the last time Washington won the national championship?

In 1991, Washington was crowned co-champions and split the national title with the University of Miami Hurricanes. The Huskies soundly won the Rose Bowl that year, 34-14, over this year's competitor in the Wolverines.

NFL: Giants vs Eagles weather forecast: What you need to know about Sunday's game at MetLife

What time, channel is the main broadcast Michigan vs. Washington CFP National Championship game on?

Here's what you need to know on how to watch, stream and more for the CFP National Championship matchup between Michigan and Washington.

Date: Monday, Jan. 8

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbsreit (analyst), Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath (sideline reporters) and Bill Lemonnier (rules analyst)

Streaming and TV channel options for Michigan vs. Washington

With all eyes on the National Championship, ESPN offers a plethora of ways called the "Megacast" to watch the biggest game of the college football season outside of the main telecast.

Here are all the different channels and streaming options via the ESPN app you need to know on how to watch and listen to the CFP National Championship Megacast:

TV channels to watch Michigan vs. Washington

ESPN2: Field pass with "The Pat McAfee Show"

ESPNU: Command Center

ESPNEWS: Skycast

ESPN DEPORTES: Spanish Language

Ways to tune into Michigan vs. Washington on ESPN app:

All-22 access

Michigan hometown radio

Washington hometown radio

Pregame and halftime band performances

NBA: Brooklyn Nets fined $100K for violating NBA's player participation policy vs. Bucks

How to listen to Michigan vs. Washington CFP National Championship game

Channel: On one of the 400+ ESPN Radio stations across the United States.

Broadcasters: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), Ian Fitzsimmons and Kris Budden (sideline reporters) and Matt Austin (ESPN officiating analyst).

Where to listen: ESPN app, SiriusXM, ESPNRadio.com, iHeartRadio, Apple Music and more.

IG Live and Virtual Reality: Pregame and postgame options for Michigan vs. Washington

NASA x ESPN Instagram Live: "Playing off the Houston theme, ESPN Social is co-producing an Instagram Live from space that incorporates the @ESPN, @ISS and @NASA accounts, with Jen Lada joining from ESPN as host ahead of the National Championship Game. The live will feature two astronauts from inside the International Space Station, Loral O’Hara and Jasmin Moghbeli. They’ll join Lada to talk college football, give fans a look inside their daily lives, how they train like athletes, and how they keep up with things like sports from space. Join in on the Instagram live on Championship Monday, Jan. 8 at 11:30 a.m. ET," per the press release from ESPN.

Virtual Reality via ESPN's YouTube channel: In addition to the Instagram Live prior to the game, fans will be able to catch the highlights in VR, according to the ESPN press release: "Highlights from the CFP National Championship will also be available in virtual reality, powered by AT&T 5G. Highlights will be published to ESPN's YouTube and viewable within virtual reality headsets, as well as on desktop and mobile devices."

ESPN is clearly putting an emphasis to reach any and every audience imaginable for the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Click here to view all the ways fans from around the world can tune in and listen to the title contest between No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Washington on Monday night.

More: Giants vs. Eagles: How to wager on the spread, total & moneyline for Week 18 showdown

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Michigan Wolverines vs. Washington Huskies: How to watch, stream CFP title game