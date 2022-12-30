Michigan vs. TCU: Top NFL draft prospects to watch during the Fiesta Bowl

The Eagles are 13-2 and looking to wrap up the division and home-field advantage in the NFC with a win this weekend over the Saints.

The game has playoff and NFL draft implications, as Philadelphia owns New Orleans’s 2023 first-round pick after a draft night trade in 2022 that landed the Saints Chris Olave and the Birds Jordan Davis.

Even with the NFC playoffs approaching, it’s never too early for a look ahead to April’s draft, and the College Football Playoffs offer the perfect scouting opportunity.

Two New Year’s Eve contests will feature the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes meeting the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl and the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs battling the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl.

With kickoff a little over 24 hours away, here are the top draft prospects to watch when Michigan and TCU meet.

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU CFP Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh watches drills at the Los Angeles Angels training facility in preparation before the Fiesta Bowl against TCU on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Tempe, Arizona.

When: Saturday, Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

How to watch: ESPN and ESPN App

1. Max Duggan, QB, TCU

The Eagles don’t need a quarterback, but the quarterback factory is always rolling and the TCU star could be the perfect late-round developmental prospect.

Duggan was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2022 for a reason as a dual-threat quarterback with deep ball abilities.

Duggan has 30 passing touchdowns to just four interceptions and a Total QBR of 80.2 highlighting his efficiency. Duggan finished the regular season with 3,321 passing yards and 30 touchdowns, as well as 404 rushing yards with six more scores on the ground.

2. Kendre Miller, RB, TCU

Miller logged 1,300 yards and a 17-touchdown season in his first year as a starter while looking like a future NFL impact back. Miller is a strong player who can run away from opposing defenders.

3. DJ Turner, CB, Michigan

The 6-foot, 180-pound senior had just one interception in 2022, but that’s because he was rarely tested. Turner broke up nine passes this season and kept opponents to a 37.5% completion percentage when targeting him.

4. Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB, TCU

A small cornerback that can be a shutdown player, he’s the nephew of TCU legend LaDainian Tomlinson, and the senior cornerback had three interceptions and 12 pass breakups this season.

He’ll likely draw Ronnie Bell on the outside.

5. Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

Johnston has an innate ability to win over the top and as the primary target in the TCU passing game, 17 of his 53 catches have gone for 20 or more yards this season.

6. Olu Oluwatimi, C, Michigan

A transfer from Virginia, Oluwatimi stepped into the most important position on the Michigan offensive line and solidified the unit. A 6-3, 307-pound senior, Oluwatimi has allowed zero sacks and just two pressures while also being a solid force in the run game.

7. Mike Morris, DE, Michigan

Morris was named Big Ten defensive lineman of the year after logging 7.5 sacks and plans to suit up for Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl matchup against Texas Christian (4 p.m., ESPN) after rehabbing a nagging high-ankle sprain.

An athletic marvel at 6-6 and 292 pounds, the senior has been Michigan’s best pass-rusher off the edge.

8. Ronnie Bell, WR, Michigan

Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) makes a catch for a touchdown against Purdue during the second half of the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

The Michigan passing game has been inconsistent at times this year, but when they have big plays, Bell is usually the recipient.

The 6-foot, 190-pound senior caught 56 passes for 754 yards and three scores this year, and he’s a YAC monster that TCU will be forced to contain.

9. Dee Winters, LB, TCU

The TCU defense doesn’t get talked about much coming out of the Big 12, but senior linebacker Mike Winters is a player to watch. A talented linebacker, Winters has 7.5 sacks coming off the edge and 66 tackles this year. He’s a player TCU moves around and relies on to make big plays.

