Michigan vs Rutgers prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5

Michigan vs Rutgers How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 5

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Michigan (6-0), Rutgers (4-4)

Michigan vs Rutgers Game Preview

Why Michigan Will Win

Just keep the machine going.

Michigan hasn’t been anything too spectacular, but that’s not its style. It’s going to pound away with the offensive line and the running game, it all starts to break through in the second half, and the defense holds up and takes care of the rest.

It might make life a little bit nervous for the fans, but eventually the dam breaks.

There aren’t going to be enough turnovers to give Rutgers any help – just five giveaways all year – the defense should stuff everything on third downs, and …

Why Rutgers Will Win

Can Rutgers finally come up with one of those games when the defense rises up and rocks?

It’s going to take a ton of takeaways – and a sloppy effort from Michigan – to make this happen, and the defense has showed at times it can force enough mistakes to at least keep things close.

The defense is getting the job done. It’s only allowing 295 yards per game overall, the run D is among the best in the country, and the special teams are just strong enough to tilt the field to the other side. However …

What’s Going To Happen

Yeah, overall the Rutgers defense is getting the job done, but it just got run over by Minnesota to 253 yards and four scores.

Yeah, the style slows the game down and keeps most games from getting too far out of hand, but the offense isn’t there to take advantage of the opportunities.

As always, Michigan won’t be able to pull away in the first half and the base will feel a tad worried, and it’ll all break through in the second half.

Michigan vs Rutgers Prediction, Line

Michigan 38, Rutgers 10

Line: Michigan -25.5, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Michigan vs Rutgers Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

