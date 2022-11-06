Michigan vs. Rutgers: Players of the game

Michigan dominated Rutgers on Saturday night and moved to 9-0 on the season after leaving Piscataway with a 52-17 victory.

The Wolverines entered halftime down 17-14 and looked like Michigan was going to have its hands full with the Scarlet Knights for the third-straight game the two teams had faced. Michigan made some uncharacteristic mistakes like missing two field goals and having a punt blocked returned for a touchdown in the first half.

But the maize and blue continue to make fantastic second-half adjustments. Michigan is currently outscoring its opponents in the third quarter, 84-6. That’s pure domination.

The Wolverines’ offense gained 433 yards and the running game ran for 282 yards. Michigan ran 80 plays during the game and the Wolverines had 21 first downs.

The Michigan defense had a fantastic second half. The Wolverines held Rutgers to 180 yards of total offense and 14 rushing yards. The Scarlet Knights had five first downs during the game. The maize and blue forced three interceptions as well on Saturday.

Here are our players of the game after Michigan defeated Rutgers.

Blake Corum

Blake Corum

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

Blake Corum continued his Heisman campaign on Saturday night against Rutgers.

The junior back carried the ball 20 times for 109 yards and two touchdowns. Michigan used Corum twice to punch the ball into the end zone when the Wolverines had the ball inside the five-yard line.

Corum did break a 43-yard run against the Scarlet Knights and he continues to show how shifty he is and how he keeps his legs moving on contact.

Donovan Edwards

Donovan Edwards

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

Donovan Edwards showed off his dual-threat ability against the Scarlet Knights. Edwards carried the ball 15 times for 109 yards (7.3 yards per carry).

He also showed how much of a threat he can be when running routes. J.J. McCarthy had good chemistry with the sophomore back against Rutgers. Edwards led the team with three receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown.

J.J. McCarthy

Story continues

J.J. McCarthy

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

This wasn’t one of McCarthy’s better games, but he was effective — especially in the second half.

McCarthy hit a couple of deep shots to his receivers but there were some that he missed, and there were a couple that his receivers dropped. It was a subpar day in the passing game.

But the sophomore quarterback came out Michigan had a poor first half and commanded the offense at a high level. He ended up throwing two touchdowns, took care of the ball, and threw for 151 yards. He had a solid rating of 119.6 against Rutgers.

Mike Morris

Mike Morris

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

Morris was a beast and the catalyst for getting pressure on Gavin Wimsatt on Saturday.

Morris recorded 1.5 sacks, 1.5 tackles for loss, and two tackles against the Scarlet Knights. He unofficially has 7 sacks on the season and he continues to play at a high level every game.

Michael Barrett

Michael Barrett

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

Michael Barrett had a career day against Rutgers.

Barrett has a cool story. Two years ago he was the starting Viper under Don Bown, but his role diminished last year and became a special teams star. But Barrett is excelling at linebacker this season under Jesse Minter.

Barrett intercepted Wimsatt twice on Saturday and he returned the second interception back for a touchdown. He also had four tackles on the night.

Mike Sainristil

Mike Sainristil

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

The converted receiver led the team in tackles against the Scarlet Knights Saturday.

Sainristil had five tackles, one quarterback hurry, and 0.5 tackles for loss.

Jim Harbaugh and Minter look like geniuses for converting Sainristil to defense. He looks the part and makes fantastic plays on a weekly basis.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire