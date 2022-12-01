Michigan vs. Purdue: Three keys to a Michigan football victory

At Big Ten Media Days this past July, Jim Harbaugh stood at the podium and told everyone in the crowd what Michigan’s four goals were for the season.

“So our goals would be to beat Ohio State and Michigan State in the same year, win the Big Ten Championship, and win the National Championship,” said Harbaugh. “Those are our four goals.”

Michigan has accomplished two of those goals — rather easily. The third goal could come this weekend when the Wolverines face Purdue at the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis. It’s been a while since the maize and blue played the Boilermakers.

The last time the two teams were on the same field against one another was back in 2017. Michigan beat Purdue, in West Lafayette, 28-10 that year. The Wolverines have won four-straight games against Purdue.

The maize and blue will go into Saturday night heavily favored to win the conference for the second straight year, but Michigan cannot overlook the 8-4 Boilermakers.

Here are our three keys to a Michigan win.

Expect Purdue to pull out all the stops on offense

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue lost a few games it shouldn’t have and the Boilermakers ended the regular season with an 8-4 record. Even if Purdue beats Michigan, its more than likely not making it to a big bowl game and the Boilermakers definitely aren’t making it to the CFP or Rose Bowl.

Saturday will be Purdue’s playoff game.

Jeff Brohm is 3-0 against top-three teams since he has been the head coach for the Boilermakers. Purdue has defeated No. 2 Ohio State (2018), No. 2 Iowa (2021), and No. 3 Michigan State (2021) during Brohm’s tenure as the coach.

If Purdue has been holding anything back offensively, or defensively for that matter, Michigan should expect the Boilermakers to use all the tricks in the playbook on Saturday.

Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell leads the Big Ten averaging 284 yards per game through the air and he is second in the conference with 22 touchdowns thrown. The Boilermakers are more than capable of moving the ball and scoring points and if Brohm decides to get creative on Saturday, it could bode well for the Purdue offense if the Wolverines aren’t ready.

Keep J.J. rolling

Photo: Isaiah Hole

The Michigan offense soared against Ohio State last Saturday because of Michigan’s sophomore quarterback, J.J. McCarthy. The former five-star prospect had his true coming out party against the Buckeyes in what was the biggest game of his career.

McCarthy threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns against the Ohio State defense and the Wolverines should want to see the same execution this Saturday against Purdue.

Purdue has a good enough defense and doesn’t have any true weakness, but the Boilermakers aren’t a juggernaut on defense either. Purdue has the 59th-ranked passing defense allowing 218 yards through the air each game.

Statistically, Ohio State was better than Purdue stopping the pass, and we all saw how that went. The Wolverines’ offense should continue to trust their first-year starter and let him continue to ball.

McCarthy was extremely efficient when passing out of play action. When Michigan called a play-action pass, McCarthy passed for 127 yards and two touchdowns against Ohio State. It will be interesting to see if the maize and blue utilizes that on Saturday.

Force some turnovers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

The Wolverines rank 103rd in the country having forced 13 turnovers all season. But Michigan intercepted C.J. Stroud twice last week in Columbus and the defense should be feeling pretty good about their performance.

Purdue has been turnover prone this season and especially Aidan O’Connell. As a team, the Boilermakers have turned the ball over 18 times and Purdue is ranked 77th in the country in turnovers.

Payton Thorne, from Michgian State, is tied with O’Connell in the Big Ten with 11 thrown interceptions this season — the most in the conference.

If Michigan can create some havoc on defense and get some pressure on O’Connell then he could make some errant throws.

The Wolverines’ secondary is playing at a high level right now and any of the starters is capable of getting their hands on the ball to make a play.

