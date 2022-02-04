Michigan vs Purdue prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 5

Michigan vs Purdue How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 5

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Michigan (11-8), Purdue (19-3)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Michigan vs Purdue Game Preview

Why Michigan Will Win

You don’t have a prayer against Purdue unless you can rebound.

Michigan can rebound.

The Wolverines don’t have to dominate on the glass, and they don’t even have to win the rebounding margin. But Purdue usually gets about 12 more boards a game as it sucks the life out of possession after possession – you can’t miss against this D.

Michigan doesn’t give up a ton of offensive rebounds, and it has enough of an inside presence on both ends of the floor to hold up.

There might not be a ton happening from three over the last two games, but as long as it’s able to get to the free throw line and as long as it keeps moving the ball around as well as it has lately, it should be able to keep this close on the road.

But …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Purdue Will Win

Michigan just can’t keep up if Purdue starts hitting its threes.

The Wolverines three-point D isn’t all that bad, and the O has had its moments from the outside – the bombs were falling against Indiana, Northwestern, and Maryland in recent wins – but nothing worked from the outside against Michigan State and the struggles were real against Nebraska in a win a few days ago.

Purdue? It’s going to hit at least ten threes because that’s what it does lately.

It’s been on fire, counting on close to 50% from the outside over its four game winning streak. Go ahead and figure out how to stop that, and the points on the inside start coming.

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

Purdue is one of the hottest shooting teams in college basketball right now, but Michigan has the ability to hang punch for punch for most of the game. The difference will be from the outside.

Story continues

Purdue will make its threes in the second half to pull away. Michigan won’t.

Michigan vs Purdue Prediction, Lines

Purdue 84, Michigan 75

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 4

5: One week off before the Super Bowl

1: Two weeks off before the Super Bowl

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams