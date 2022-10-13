Michigan vs. Penn State: Three keys to a Michigan football victory

Huge week in the Big Ten and the main reason is because there is a top-10 matchup in Ann Arbor. Michigan will host Penn State in a battle of the undefeated.

Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State all are undefeated in the Big Ten East and the Nittany Lions and Wolverines are both hoping to keep pace with the Buckeyes who are on a bye week this weekend.

Michigan holds a 15-10 all-time record against the Nittany Lions. The Wolverines defeated Penn State last season, 23-17. A game that fans will never forget when Erick All took a short pass to the house.

The maize and blue is coming off a win in Bloomington after beating the Hoosiers, 31-10. Penn State is coming off a bye week where it had an extra opportunity to scout the Wolverines. Since James Franklin has taken the helm at Penn State, the Nittany Lions hold a 2-5 record in the game after their bye week.

Here are our three keys for Michigan to defeat Penn State.

Get Penn State off schedule

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State, like Michigan, is going to enter the game against Saturday wanting to run the ball. The Nittany Lions are the 33rd-ranked rushing offense in the country averaging 192.6 yards-per-game on the ground.

The Nittany Lions have a pair of freshmen that are the main two backs. Nicholas Singleton has 463 yards on 63 attempts and Kaytron Allen has 303 yards on 57 carries. Singleton is second in the Big Ten averaging 7.3 yards-per-carry.

Running the ball Penn State’s offense. It’s what keeps the offense rolling and what allows quarterback Sean Clifford to manage the game.

Clifford hasn’t really been asked to win a game yet this season because of how effective the run game has been. He is ninth in the Big Ten averaging 202 yards-per-game through the air.

Once the running game works, Clifford can beat the defense using the play-action pass. According to PFF, Clifford completes 71% of his passes when throwing the ball from play-action compared to 57% from a standard drop-back concept. What should be noted, however, is that both of the interceptions he has thrown this year have been thrown while running play-action.

Michigan has the No. 7 run defense in the country allowing 81.6 yards-per-game. The Wolverines have been extremely stout against the run. PFF ranks the Wolverines as the No. 5 run defense in the nation giving them a 91.8 grade.

If the maize and blue can contain Singleton and Allen, mainly on first and second down, to set up long third downs — Michigan should be in a good position. Clifford has yet to show that he can win a game on his own, so Michigan should make him the one to beat them.

Finish drives with touchdowns when Michigan enters red zone

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Penn State has a tendency to allow some big plays every game. The Nittany Lions have allowed 22 plays that have gone for 20-plus yards through five games.

But the Nittany Lions tighten up when the opponent reaches the red zone. Penn State is ninth in the country allowing teams to score points 66% of the time they reach the red zone. Out of the 15 times the opposing team has reached the red zone against the Nittany Lions, there have only been six touchdowns scored.

The Michigan offense has scored points in the red zone 90% of the time it has reached inside the opposing 20-yard line. But only 72% of the time have the Wolverines scored a touchdown. The maize and blue have scored 24 touchdowns out of the 33 attempts.

This feels like a very important stat for this weekend. The Wolverines are going up against the 102nd-ranked passing defense. Penn State allows 262 yards-per-game through the air to the opposing quarterback.

The Wolverines should be able to move the ball some on Saturday, especially through the air. But once Michigan enters the Penn State red zone, then the maize and blue need to execute and finish with six points. In a game that could be a defensive battle, every drive will count.

Win the turnover battle

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Penn State is 30th in the country having lost six turnovers this season. Two weeks ago, when the Nittany Lions beat Northwester, PSU lost five turnovers — four fumbles and one interception.

But the Nittany Lions’ defense has done an excellent job forcing turnovers. They have forced 12 turnovers through four games. Penn State ranks 16th in the country with a plus-six turnover margin

Michigan is 25th with a plus-four turnover margin. The Wolverines’ defense has gained seven turnovers and the offense has lost three through six games.

The maize and blue have played clean football this season. The only turnover that J.J. McCarthy has lost this year was last week against Indiana when he threw a ball to Ronnie Bell who was slightly double-covered. But, thus far both McCarthy and Michigan have taken care of the ball at a high clip — the Wolverines are No. 5 in the country giving up three turnovers.

As mentioned above, each drive will count. It’s going to be important for the Wolverines to play clean football and not give Penn State a short field, and for the Michigan defense, if Sean Clifford or the freshmen running backs make a mistake, the Wolverines need to capitalize.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire