Michigan vs. Penn State live score, updates, highlights from Wolverines-Nittany Lions game

No. 3 in the CFP Michigan's Week 11 game at No. 10 Penn State is must-watch TV — and that was before the Big Ten announced a three-game suspension for Jim Harbaugh.

Now, Saturday's "Big Noon Saturday" game between the Wolverines (9-0, 6-0 in Big Ten play) and Nittany Lions (8-1, 5-1) is the single-biggest game in the Week 11 college football schedule. But lost in the drama of Harbaugh's suspension and Michigan's filing for a restraining order is the fact that Saturday's game is a pivotal one for both teams.

Wolverines players, who have taken a defiant "Michigan vs. everybody" stance in the wake of Harbaugh's suspension, are looking for their third straight Big Ten title and College Football Playoff berth. A loss to the Nittany Lions won't ruin those hopes, but it would cloudy the waters. The Wolverines are likely to face a desperate Penn State team, which must win out to keep alive its own Big Ten and CFP hopes.

That will be all the more difficult without Harbaugh on the sidelines, especially considering this is the toughest test to date for his team. Although the Wolverines have enjoyed a nation-leading average scoring margin of 34 points per game, they have faced only five teams with a winning record, two of which are outside the Power Five.

Can Michigan pass its biggest test yet of the season without its coach? Only one way to find out. Follow along live for updates, scores and highlights from the Wolverines' game vs. Penn State:

Michigan vs. Penn State score

TEAMS 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q F Michigan — — — — — Penn State — — — — —

Michigan vs. Penn State live updates, highlights

12:15 p.m. -- Penn State also starts behind schedule. A 1-yard run and an incompletion to the far side of the field go incomplete, then Allar spikes one into no-man's land. Michigan forces a three-and-out, and Penn State will punt to start the game.

12:11 p.m. -- Penn State has Michigan behind the sticks on the next set of downs, helped along by a Michigan false start. On third-and-8, Michigan lined up quickly. McCarthy gets sacked to end the series, and Michigan has to punt to start the game.

12:09 p.m. -- McCarthy's first pass is complete to Barner for a first down. The crowd in Happy Valley is loud.

12:08 p.m. -- We are underway in University Park, and Michigan starts with the ball at its own 25-yard line.

11:08 a.m. -- Need a refresh on how we got here? Here are some of the latest updates in the Harbaugh story.

11:05 a.m. -- There is, in fact, a football game today! Amid all of the talk of Jim Harbaugh's gameday suspension by the Big Ten, Michigan, helmed by Sherrone Moore, will play a pivotal Big Ten East game against Penn State Saturday.

What channel is Michigan vs. Penn State on today?

TV channel: Fox

Stream: Fox Sports app, Fubo (free trial)

The Michigan-Penn State game will air nationally on Fox as part of the network's "Big Noon Saturday." Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt will call the game from the booth while Jenny Taft reports from the sidelines.

Streaming options include the the Fox Sports app and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

What time does Michigan vs. Penn State start?

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11

Start time: Noon ET

Michigan vs. Penn State is scheduled to kick off at noon ET from Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania.

Michigan vs. Penn State odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 10

Spread: Michigan (-4.5)

Over/under: 45.5

Moneyline: Michigan -210 | Penn State +170

