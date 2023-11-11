Michigan vs. Penn State live updates: Predictions, picks and how to watch Big Ten clash

The nation's top two defenses will collide at Beaver Stadium for a crucial Week 11 Big Ten showdown between No. 2 Michigan and No. 9 Penn State.

Despite the Big Ten suspending Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh on Friday amid the sign-stealing scandal, Michigan (9-0, 6-0) has trudged on, overwhelming opponents with a plus-306 point differential (34 points per game). The Wolverines defense is allowing only 231.4 yards and 6.7 points per game.

Michigan responded by filing for a temporary restraining order against the Big Ten's decision.

Penn State (8-1, 5-1) took its first loss of the season against Ohio State on Oct. 21, but has bounced back to score a combined 84 points the past two weeks in wins against Indiana and at Maryland. The Nittany Lions have scored 30 or more points in every game except the loss to the Buckeyes.

Looking for Week 11 picks? We got you covered here. How about a complete TV schedule? Yep, that’s right here.

USA TODAY Sports will bring you the latest updates, scores, highlights, wild plays, analysis and more throughout the day. Follow along.

What Top 25 college football games are on today?

Here are the kickoff times and TV info for Top 25 teams in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

College football picks Week 11

Here are our college football Week 11 expert picks:

Michigan files for temporary restraining order

The University of Michigan has filed for a temporary restraining order against the Big Ten's decision to suspend football coach Jim Harbaugh for the program's sign-stealing scheme.

The Big Ten announced it was suspending Harbaugh for the remainder of the regular season after concluding Michigan broke the conference's sportsmanship policy after having a years-long operation of in-person scouting of future opponents, a violation of NCAA rules.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, the school said it was dismayed by Harbaugh's three-game ban, which will cover Saturday's game against No. 9 Penn State as well as games against Maryland on Nov. 18 and Ohio State on Nov. 25

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michigan-Penn State live updates: Predictions, picks, how to watch