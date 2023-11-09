Michigan vs. Penn State: 30 years ago, Wolverines handed Nittany Lions first Big Ten loss

When Michigan and Penn State meet Saturday at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania, there will be no shortage of stakes.

With a win, the Wolverines would earn their biggest victory of the season and, in the process, effectively eliminate a division rival from Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff consideration.

Thirty years ago, the game carried a different significance.

In 1993, an undefeated Penn State team that entered the matchup with a top-10 ranking and national championship aspirations fell to visiting Michigan 21-13 in what would be the Nittany Lions’ first-ever loss in the Big Ten, a league they joined in advance of that season.

As the Wolverines and Nittany Lions prepare to meet again as Big Ten foes, let’s take a look back at the first time they did so:

Lead-up to Michigan vs. Penn State in 1993

In a move that precipitated the wave of conference realignment that’s still ongoing near 35 years later, Penn State was voted into the Big Ten in 1990 as the league’s 11th member.

What seemed like a sensible move at the time — adding a large, academically respected school with a national powerhouse of a football program— wasn’t universally supported within the conference. Three Big Ten members voted against the addition of Penn State: Indiana, Michigan State and Michigan.

Even before the Nittany Lions ever played a Big Ten game, tensions started to boil between them and their new conference mates. In July 1992, Michigan recruit Jon Ritchie said that they weren’t allowed to say “Penn State,” instead having to refer to the Nittany Lions as “the other team” or “the 11th school.”

Understandably, Penn State and its players took exception.

“At the beginning of the year, their players were doing a lot of talking,” Nittany Lions linebacker Eric Ravotti said of Michigan in October 1993. “They had a total disregard and lack of respect for our football team. They wouldn’t even acknowledge us as a Big Ten football team. That’s in the back of our minds.”

Penn State came into its new league with high expectations. As an independent since their first season in 1889, the Nittany Lions had become the preeminent program in the northeast, winning national championships in 1982 and 1986 under coach Joe Paterno.

The Big Ten, which featured annual matchups against Michigan and Ohio State, would present a different kind of challenge.

Both the Wolverines and Nittany Lions came into the 1993 season with championship dreams. Michigan was the preseason No. 3 team in the Coaches Poll after winning the Rose Bowl at the end of the 1992 season. It had won at least a share of the Big Ten championship the previous five seasons. One of its top challengers to that throne figured to be Penn State, the preseason No. 14 team.

The Wolverines struggled early, entering the game against Penn State at 3-2 and No. 17 in the Coaches Poll after a 10-point loss the previous week against rival Michigan State, which would finish just 6-6 that season. The Nittany Lions, on the other hand, exceeded what many had projected them to do, winning their first five games and rising to No. 7 in the Coaches Poll before welcoming Michigan to Beaver Stadium.

Prior to their 1993 meeting, Michigan and Penn State had never played against one another, a historical oddity for two of college football’s most decorated programs that are within 400 miles of each other. To add to the historical significance of the matchup, it was the Nittany Lions’ 1,000th all-time game.

Michigan vs. Penn State in 1993

A then-record crowd of 96,719 at Beaver Stadium was treated to a closely contested, back-and-forth game.

In front of its home fans, Penn State jumped out to a 10-0 lead with six minutes remaining in the second quarter. It was then, though, that a stagnant Michigan offense got a jolt from Derrick Alexander, who returned a punt 48 yards for a touchdown to get the Wolverines on the board before halftime.

“It was something we needed,” Alexander said after the game. “We needed a spark and I provided that.”

Additional sparks awaited in the second half.

Michigan initially looked like it squandered a productive drive when it missed a 41-yard field goal, but Penn State was ruled offsides, gifting the Wolverines a fresh set of downs. They capitalized, getting a 16-yard touchdown pass from Todd Collins to Mercury Hayes with 5:36 left in the third quarter to take its first lead of the day, 14-10.

The Nittany Lions appeared poised to respond and retake the lead late in the quarter, driving from their 20-yard line to the Michigan 1-inch line. On first down, quarterback Kerry Collins tried to go up the middle, but was stuffed for no gain by defensive lineman Tony Henderson. Collins ran the same play on second down, only to be stopped again by Henderson. Ki-Jana Carter, who would be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft 18 months later, was dropped for a 1-yard loss on third down. On fourth down, the star running back again went up the middle, but he was stopped short of the goal line by linebacker Jarrett Irons and, you guessed it, Henderson.

“You got to guess down there,” Paterno said after the game. “It was my decision, my call, and I guessed they would loop out expecting something like a bootleg pass — and I thought we could run it right at them.”

The Nittany Lions got a field goal with about nine minutes remaining to get within one, but Michigan answered with a seven-play, 65-yard drive capped off by Collins’ second touchdown pass of the day, this one for 5 yards to Che Foster, to go up eight and hold on for the win.

Though he didn’t make it into the end zone, running back Tyrone Wheatley starred for the Wolverines, rushing for 192 yards and averaging six yards per carry. At the time, it was the seventh-highest rushing total ever for a Penn State opponent.

More than that, though, he and his teammates got to show the newcomer who still ruled the conference.

“You have to pay your dues,” Wheatley said after the win. “[Penn State] is like a freshman coming to any ballclub. You can’t come in boasting and bragging. We weren’t offended by it. We just had to show ‘em we’ve been here a while.”

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Michigan handed Penn State its first-ever Big Ten loss 30 years ago