Michigan vs. Ohio State was most-watched edition since 2006 with 19 million viewers

Saturday's Michigan-Ohio State game in Ann Arbor was the most watched edition of "The Game" in 17 years.

According to a report from Sports Media Watch, Michigan's 30-24 win against Ohio State on FOX's "Big Noon Saturday" broadcast averaged 19.07-million viewers: the largest audience for the matchup since the No. 1 Buckeyes beat the No. 2 Wolverines 42-39 in 2006, which had 21.04 million viewers.

Alabama vs Auburn was the second-most watched college football game behind OSU vs Michigan last Saturday, averaging 9.09 million viewers.

Michigan receiver Roman Wilson and acting head coach/offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore celebrate Wilson's touchdown catch against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

During the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the Ohio State-Michigan game was the fifth among sportscasts behind four NFL broadcasts, three of which were the Thanksgiving Day games.

Ohio State has lost three straight to Michigan for the first time since 1997.

