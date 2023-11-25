Michigan vs. Ohio State football game score: Live updates, highlights

Finally, the wait is over, and "The Game" is here. Undefeated Michigan football is hosting undefeated rival Ohio State in one of the biggest rivalry matchups ever, to determine bragging rights for another year, the Big Ten East championship and a trip to the Big Ten title game, and a chance to lock in a College Football Playoff berth.

The Wolverines are looking for their first three-game winning streak over the Buckeyes since 1995-97. Michigan won the past two meetings to break coach Jim Harbaugh’s losing streak and flip the rivalry, but will now have to play Ohio State without him. Harbaugh is again sidelined for the final game of his three-game suspension for violating the Big Ten’s sportsmanship policy with Michigan’s illicit sign-stealing scandal.

This game kicks off in its usual 12 p.m. timeslot, 12:14 thanks to TV, from Michigan Stadium. It will be televised on Fox and can be livestreamed with a free trial on Fubo. Michigan is down to a three-point home favorite.

Tune in: Watch Michigan-Ohio State on Fubo (free trial)

Michigan vs. Ohio State live updates, highlights

Game notes and highlights to come.

Pregame notes

Michigan’s goal the entire season is to return to the College Football Playoff to rinse out the taste of two disappointing defeats to Georgia and TCU that ended its 2021 and 2022 seasons. But standing in the way of that goal and a third straight Big Ten title appearance is Ohio State, which is trying to avenge back-to-back losses to the Wolverines which snapped an eight-game winning streak for the Buckeyes.

This is the fourth time the schools have met ranked top three in the country out of 119 meetings and the second year in a row it has happened. Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will be the head coach for this game, as Harbaugh serves the final game of his conference-mandated suspension.

Michigan is 3-0 on the season under Moore and have won consecutive games over Penn State and Purdue during Harbaugh’s second suspension. The Wolverines have relied on their top-ranked defense and mashing rushing attack, which is averaging 45.5 rushing attempts for 188.5 yards per game (4.1 yards per rush) in the past two games.

J.J. McCarthy will look to bounce back after an uneven performance last week against Purdue. McCarthy completed just 12 of 23 passes for 141 yards and an interception — his third consecutive game without a touchdown, and continued to show struggles without Harbaugh on the sideline. He will face his toughest test of the season against Ohio State’s defense that is No. 1 in pass yards per game (144.4), No. 2 in scoring defense (9.27 points per game) and No. 3 in total defense (252.9 yards per game).

The Buckeyes defense has been the catalyst for their success as the normally potent offense went through growing pains with first-year starting quarterback Kyle McCord. OSU is No. 24 in the country in scoring (33.6 points per game) and No. 23 in passing yards (283.7 per game) and possesses arguably the most talented player in the country, receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who has 62 catches for 1,093 yards (17.6 yards per reception) and 13 touchdowns. Harrison is a projected top 5 draft pick in April's NFL draft.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan vs. Ohio State football score: Live updates, highlights