Michigan vs. Ohio State football game score: Live updates, highlights

Finally, the wait is over, and "The Game" is here. Undefeated Michigan football is hosting undefeated rival Ohio State in one of the biggest rivalry matchups ever, to determine bragging rights for another year, the Big Ten East championship and a trip to the Big Ten title game, and a chance to lock in a College Football Playoff berth.

The Wolverines are looking for their first three-game winning streak over the Buckeyes since 1995-97. Michigan won the past two meetings to break coach Jim Harbaugh’s losing streak and flip the rivalry, but will now have to play Ohio State without him. Harbaugh is again sidelined for the final game of his three-game suspension for violating the Big Ten’s sportsmanship policy with Michigan’s illicit sign-stealing scandal.

This game kicks off in its usual 12 p.m. timeslot, 12:14 thanks to TV, from Michigan Stadium. It will be televised on Fox and can be livestreamed with a free trial on Fubo. Michigan is down to a three-point home favorite.

Michigan vs. Ohio State live updates, highlights

2:13, first quarter: Ohio State answers with field goal, Michigan leads 7-3

Ohio State responded to the interception and touchdown with a field goal drive. Kyle McCord threw a 24-yard fade to Marvin Harrison Jr. on his first throw after the pick to get the drive going. Ohio State reached field goal range on the next play due to a personal foul on Michigan, but couldn't go any further. Ohio State picked up three more yards to reach the Michigan 24, but had to kick a 43-yard field goal.

5:36, first quarter: Blake Corum powers in for 21st TD of season, Michigan leads 7-0

Blake Corum etched his name in the history books to give Michigan the first lead of the game. On fourth down from the 1-yard line, Corum lumbered through the crowded offensive line to put Michigan ahead 7-0 for his 21st touchdown of 2023. He is now the all-time leader for most touchdowns in a season. Corum was ruled short on a third down run — a call that stood after review — but he could not be denied on the goal line for two plays in a row. Will Johnson's interception provided the excellent field position to set up the score.

THERE IT IS!



On 4th & Goal Blake Corum punches it through for @UMichFootball 💪 pic.twitter.com/XFoTst7qrk — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023

7:32, first quarter: Will Johnson intercepts Kyle McCord, Michigan takes over in red zone

Will Johnson has the first highlight of the game to set Michigan up with a scoring opportunity at the Ohio State seven-yard line. On the first play of Ohio State's third drive, Johnson got in front of Marvin Harrison Jr. on a slant and hauled in his third interception of the season. Johnson stayed on his feet to return it inside the Buckeyes' 10 to set up the first quality scoring opportunity of the game.

PICKED OFF @UmichFootball's defense jumps all over it pic.twitter.com/hZVmL1Xpmy — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023

7:41, first quarter: Defense dominates opening minutes, game tied at 0

The first few minutes indicate the 2023 version of The Game could be a defensive throwback. Both defenses have traded haymakers on the first four drives to stymie the offenses and force quick punts.

Ohio State started with the ball and went three-and-out after gaining six yards. Michigan answered with a five-yard drive and an immediate punt of their own. Ohio State got the first first down of the game on the third drive, but followed it up with a punt after three plays. Michigan just had another three-and-out and the 71 yard kick led to a touchback.

The hype is real

Michigan called on legendary defensive back and Heisman winner Charles Woodson to narrate Michigan's pregame hype video. Fox's "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show also released a hype video voiced by former Wolverines quarterback and future NFL Hall-of-Famer Tom Brady.

Ohio State also called up one of their former Heisman winners, quarterback Troy Smith, to narrate the Buckeyes' pregame hype video. Smith was under center for Ohio State's 42-39 win over Michigan in 2006 when the teams squared off ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the country.

Pregame notes

Michigan’s goal the entire season is to return to the College Football Playoff to rinse out the taste of two disappointing defeats to Georgia and TCU that ended its 2021 and 2022 seasons. But standing in the way of that goal and a third straight Big Ten title appearance is Ohio State, which is trying to avenge back-to-back losses to the Wolverines which snapped an eight-game winning streak for the Buckeyes.

This is the fourth time the schools have met ranked top three in the country out of 119 meetings and the second year in a row it has happened. Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will be the head coach for this game, as Harbaugh serves the final game of his conference-mandated suspension.

Michigan is 3-0 on the season under Moore and have won consecutive games over Penn State and Purdue during Harbaugh’s second suspension. The Wolverines have relied on their top-ranked defense and mashing rushing attack, which is averaging 45.5 rushing attempts for 188.5 yards per game (4.1 yards per rush) in the past two games.

J.J. McCarthy will look to bounce back after an uneven performance last week against Purdue. McCarthy completed just 12 of 23 passes for 141 yards and an interception — his third consecutive game without a touchdown, and continued to show struggles without Harbaugh on the sideline. He will face his toughest test of the season against Ohio State’s defense that is No. 1 in pass yards per game (144.4), No. 2 in scoring defense (9.27 points per game) and No. 3 in total defense (252.9 yards per game).

The Buckeyes defense has been the catalyst for their success as the normally potent offense went through growing pains with first-year starting quarterback Kyle McCord. OSU is No. 24 in the country in scoring (33.6 points per game) and No. 23 in passing yards (283.7 per game) and possesses arguably the most talented player in the country, receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who has 62 catches for 1,093 yards (17.6 yards per reception) and 13 touchdowns. Harrison is a projected top 5 draft pick in April's NFL draft.

