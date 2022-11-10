Michigan vs. Nebraska: Three keys to a Michigan football victory

Michigan holds a 6-4-1 all-time series lead over Nebraska.

Usually when the two teams meet, both squads are pretty close in skill and the records indicate that. But this year, the Wolverines and Cornhuskers are headed in two different directions.

Michigan is ranked No. 3 and are 9-0 on the season. Nebraska fired its head coach, Scott Frost, after three games and the Cornhuskers haven’t recovered well. The Huskers are sitting at 3-6 on the season and injuries have compiled for them. Nebraska will be without its starting quarterback for the second straight game and inconsistency with the backups has been an issue for Nebraska’s offense.

The Wolverines are coming off a dominating second half against Rutgers last weekend to win 52-17 and the Cornhuskers are on a three-game losing streak.

The maize and blue are heavy favorites in the game. But football games are all played for a reason and here are our three keys for Michigan to remain unbeaten on Saturday.

Continue to do what works

Blake Corum

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

It may be boring to some but Michigan runs the ball and it does it exceptionally well.

The Wolverines have the No. 4 rushing offense that averages 250 yards on the ground. Michigan also has a Heisman contender, Blake Corum, that has been arguably the best running back in the country. Corum is tied for first in the country with 16 rushing touchdowns and he is seventh averaging 131.8 yards per game.

Sophomore Donovan Edwards has had quite the performance lately. He has run for over 100 yards in two out of the last three games and has scored two touchdowns on the ground in that span.

The maize and blue could have another outstanding game on the ground against Nebraska on Saturday. The Cornhuskers are the 113th-ranked defense in the country giving up 441 yards per game. Nebraska gives up its fair share on the ground as well. It is the 108th-ranked run defense that gives up 182.8 yards on the ground.

Michigan wants to get the passing game rolling, and this may be a game to do that, but don’t fix what’s broke — at least until the game is out of hand.

Contain Anthony Grant and force Nebraska to throw the ball

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

It became official on Thursday that Casey Thompson won’t play against Michigan. The Nebraska starting quarterback will miss his second straight game this Saturday. Which means either Chubba Purdy or Logan Smothers will start.

The Cornhuskers have the 60th-ranked passing offense in the country averaging 243.9 yards a game but Nebraska has really, really struggled when Thompson goes down or has to miss time. Neither Purdy nor Strothers has much of a throwing game and it’s shown. Last weekend, against Minnesota, the two combined 11-for-26 for 121 yards and one interception.

Most of Nebraska’s offense has come from running back Anthony Grant. He is fifth in the conference averaging 95 yards per game on the ground and he has six touchdowns to go with it. Pro Football Focus believes Nebraska has the 37th-ranked rushing offense and it gives the Huskers an 84.4 grade.

The Cornhuskers are an up-tempo team but that has been a disadvantage to Nebraska. It ranks 122nd in time of possession this season controlling the ball for 26-minutes and 53-seconds. When the Huskers can’t move the ball they will punt within minutes — or seconds on the scoreboard.

It seems that if Michigan can stop the Cornhuskers’ ground game then it should be smooth sailing for the Wolverines’ defense since the passing game is in such disaray.

Gain some momentum on defense by sacking Purdy/Smothers

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

Michigan is No. 9 in the country with 29 team sacks through its first nine games. In the past four games, the Wolverines have been aggressive getting to the quarterback and Michigan has recorded 14 sacks in that stretch.

This game could possibly be the easiest game of them all in recording some sacks.

The Cornhuskers have had issues keeping their quarterback off the grass. Nebraska is No. 104 in the nation allowing 26 sacks on whoever is playing quarterback. Ouch.

According to PFF, here are the starting five O-line for pass blocking grades for Nebraska: 64.1, 60.5, 56.8, 24.4, and 13.2. Those five have combined to allow nine sacks this season.

Mike Morris is second in the Big Ten with 7.5 sacks and he could improve that total against the Cornhuskers on Saturday. Michigan has done an excellent job subbing in and out its edge rushers to give new-fresh looks and anyone the Wolverines sub in has a legit shot to pad some sack stats.

Michigan will need its pass rush during the last two games of the regular season. Getting home on the quarterback this Saturday would be some good motivation for Illinois and Ohio State.

