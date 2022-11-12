Michigan vs. Nebraska: Five takeaways after a Michigan victory

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — There were snow flurries to start the game and it reminded everyone what Michigan is strong at. The Wolverines ran the ball and ran the ball down the Cornhuskers’ throat on Saturday.

J.J. McCarthy threw two passing touchdowns — one to Ronnie Bell and the other was to Bell who fumbled and Andrel Anthony recovered in the end zone — and McCarthy ran another for a touchdown. But he completed 47% of his passes and struggled to hit the deep throws.

Blake Corum ran for 162 yards in a game where he dominated. The Michigan offensive line did a great job in the run game but did struggle with pass protection. McCarthy was sacked twice on Saturday and the Cornhuskers had solid pressure.

In the end, Michigan allowed three points in the first half to Nebraska but those were the only points. The Wolverines scored 34-3 on Saturday to move to 10-0 on the year.

Here are our five takeaways from the win.

Blake Corum continues to dominate

Blake Corum

Blake Corum definitely will remain in the Heisman race after Saturday. The junior running back was basically the entire Michigan offense against Nebraska.

He was pulled to begin the fourth quarter with the game in hand, but he still carried the ball 28 times for 162 yards and one touchdown. Like I’ve said many times, this team is going to soar as long as Corum runs well. He has eclipsed 100 yards in seven-straight games and he keeps his legs moving during contact.

Corum may have had a larger workload against Nebraska because Donovan Edwards ran the ball twice. It was never apparent that he was injured. He stood on the sideline with his helmet on and looked as if he could play, but something must of happened since the sophomore back didn’t play much.

Tavierre Dunlap and CJ Stokes did well spelling out Corum on Saturday. Both carried the load, along with Isaiah Gash, in the fourth quarter.

Receivers not creating separation

Ronnie Bell

Michigan attempted to throw the ball down the field, but like usual, not many were completed.

J.J. McCarthy did complete a 25 and 28-yard pass to Ronnie Bell and Colston Loveland down the field, but that was it. To his credit, McCarthy did have the ball in a good place for Cornelius Johnson to catch a pass for 30-yards but the ball went right threw his hands.

McCarthy wasn’t overly sharp against Nebraska, but he did end up with two passing scores. At the same time, the receivers need to get some separation which would quit forcing McCarthy to lay the ball on the money every single throw.

Just about every throw downfield is well covered because Johnson or Bell — the only two that get deep ball targets — are covered. Maybe the Wolverines should try throwing the ball to some other players when they have a design of 20-or-more yards. Roman Wilson should be able to get some separation or some of the young-fast receivers could get a shot.

Felt sluggish on offense

J.J. McCarthy

It was obvious Michigan was facing a 3-6 team and it appeared the Wolverines knew that.

Michigan attempted a few deep shots down the field and when those didn’t work, the Wolverines resorted to what works every game, running the football.

Michigan dominated the line of scrimmage and it worked, the Wolverines ran for 264 yards, but it just felt like the offense was a little off. McCarthy completed just 47% and of his throws and the playcalling was very vanilla.

The Wolverines made a halftime blunder in the first half. Michigan started a drive with 4-minutes left in the second quarter with three timeouts. But the coaching staff’s time management was just putrid. The Wolverines drove the ball down the field, by running and only running, and Michigan refused to call timeouts.

There were six seconds left in the half and Michigan was on the Nebraska 12-yard line but the Wolverines had to call a timeout and kick a field. Jim Harbaugh had two timeouts in his pocket entering halftime due to terrible clock management.

Just felt like an off day. But Michigan’s off day is better than some team’s A-game.

Michigan defense remained aggressive

Mike Sain.

Michigan allowed three points in the first half and that was it.

The Wolverines are outscoring their opponents in the second half, 117-3. The maize and blue appeared to sleepwalk through this game on offense, but the defense was really good once again.

Michigan held Nebraska to 146 yards of offense. The Cornhuskers had three three-and-outs in the first half, and in the second half, only one drive resulted in more than six plays.

The maize and blue forced two fumbles, both were recovered by the Cornhuskers, and Michigan sacked the Cornhuskers’ quarterbacks twice. Nebraska had just eight first downs in the game and struggled to gain any positive yardage.

Red zone offense was good

Blake Corum

For the second-straight game, the Michigan red zone offense was efficient.

The Wolverines got inside the Nebraska 20-yard line four times. The maize and blue scored touchdowns three times and Michigan was forced to kick a field goal once.

It was a mixture of scores for Michigan. Blake Corum scored a two-yard run, J.J. McCarthy threw a nine-yard pass to Ronnie Bell, and McCarthy ran for a three-yard score.

The field goal came before halftime. We already talked about it, but that was because of the poor time management from the Michigan coaching staff.

For being a sluggish game, the Wolverines should feel good about the efficiency in the red zone.

