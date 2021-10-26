Michigan vs Michigan State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30

Michigan vs Michigan State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 30

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Michigan (7-0), Michigan State (7-0)

Michigan vs Michigan State Game Preview

Why Michigan Will Win

Welcome back, running game. You have a nice rest?

The Wolverines roared through the first three games against three solid teams – yes, Western Michigan, Washington, and Northern Illinois are at least decent – with 335 rushing yards or more against each.

There was a problem against Rutgers, and Derrick Henry would have an issue against the Wisconsin defense – maybe not; he ran for 147 yards and three scores against the Badgers in the 2015 opener – and then the O kicked back in against Nebraska and Northwestern to keep the unbeaten season going.

Yes, the Michigan State run defense has been good so far. Yes, the team has played great, the skill guys have been outstanding, and …

It’s all been done against a big bag of no big whoop.

Miami and WKU might go bowling, but it’ll be close. The Spartans have yet to beat a team with a winning record.

The Michigan O line is among the best in the nation at not allowing pressure into the backfield. That obviously helps the skill guys who aren’t turning the ball over, the defense is second in the nation in fewest points allowed behind Georgia, and now it all gets go against a Spartan team that doesn’t move the chains all that easily, doesn’t control the clock, and …

Why Michigan State Will Win

Michigan, welcome to a pass rush.

While we’re schedule-shaming here, the Wolverine wins over Western Michigan, Northern Illinois, and shockingly, Washington, are hardly any reason to start building statues.

Beating Wisconsin at Wisconsin was nice, but that O is more than happy to give away three turnovers if you ask nicely.

To be fair, the offensive front held its own against the Badgers, but now it gets a Michigan State defensive line that’s been steady with three or more sacks in every game but the breather against Youngstown State.

On the other side, Michigan has yet to face anyone who can push the passing game – Western Michigan comes the closest – but Washington and Nebraska each pushed up against the 300-yard mark.

Michigan State is a big play team both with the passing attack and with Kenneth Walker on the ground, but …

What’s Going To Happen

The Michigan defense is playing too well.

This is one of those it-comes-down-to-details games that former Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio’s teams were so good at when the program was rolling.

Current head man Mel Tucker is doing a fantastic job, but this team commits way too many penalties, has issues on third downs, doesn’t control the clock, and it’s last in the Big Ten in pass defense and first downs allowed.

Michigan might not be sensational, but it’s steady. It’s great on third downs, doesn’t turn the ball over, and it’s among the best in the nation in time of possession.

The Spartans will get up fast, but Michigan’s steady pounding will take over midway through the third quarter.

Michigan vs Michigan State Prediction, Lines

Michigan 30, Michigan State 20

Line: Michigan -4.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 5

