Michigan vs Michigan State game a tale of two trajectories for in-state rivals

Michigan, MSU to compete for Paul Bunyan Trophy

Todd Blackledge and Noah Eagle preview the rivalry game between a stellar Michigan team that will take on Michigan State in East Lansing, and the history behind the coveted Paul Bunyan Trophy.

Two years ago, in late October of the 2021 season, Michigan State and the University of Michigan were at the epicenter of the college football world. Two teams ranked inside the top ten, undefeated, and at the height of their powers, competed for the Paul Bunyan Trophy in a game that went from being a near blowout to a miraculous 37-33 comeback victory for MSU, regarded as one of the greatest games in the rivalry’s long history.

On Saturday, the biggest game of the year in the state of Michigan returns to East Lansing, after U of M’s victory last year in Ann Arbor, marking the first night game to be held between the two teams at Spartan Stadium.

The matchup marks the 116th time the schools have faced off against each other, dating all the way back to 1898. No. 2 ranked Michigan leads the all-time series 72-38-5 over MSU. The last two decades however, suggest a much closer battle. Since 2003, both sides have won ten games apiece. Over the last decade, MSU has won six of the last 10 games, including two of the last three.

Here in 2023, Saturday’s game is a tale of two teams rapidly trending in opposite directions. One team is looking to round into form before facing the toughest stretch of its schedule, and eager to avenge last season’s loss in the College Football Playoff Semifinal after an undefeated regular season. The other is still in search of its first conference victory in a season that has seen a head coaching change, a switch at quarterback, and four consecutive losses in the last five weeks, including last week’s 27-24 loss against Rutgers.

For both teams, Saturday is also a step forward from last year’s game, where eight MSU players were suspended in the infamous tunnel incident after Michigan’s 29-7 victory over the Spartans.

Michigan in dominant form in 2023

Michigan enters Saturday’s game a perfect 7-0, ranked No. 2 in the nation, and coming off of a dominant 52-7 victory against Indiana last weekend. After an appearance in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff last year, the Wolverines have coasted through the 2023 season, winning all seven of their games by 24 or more points. Dating back to 2022, Michigan has 19 consecutive conference wins - tied for a program record. The Wolverines have also held all of their opponents to ten points or less, becoming the first team since Clemson in 1981 to do so through seven games.

“They’re very disciplined in what they do,” said MSU interim head coach Harlon Barnett at this week’s press conference. “Offense, defense, and special teams. They play hard and they have a good passing game as well as running game, and they have a good balance. They just do a good job of coaching those guys up and putting them in position to make plays. They’re a good football team.”

On offense, the Wolverines have returned the bulk of their leaders from last year. After missing the Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff due to knee surgery, senior RB Blake Corum has rushed for 546 yards, and 12 touchdowns, tied for first in the country amongst running backs. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy has thrown for 1,512 yards, to go along with 14 touchdowns and a completion percentage of 78.2 percent, while also rushing for 160 yards and three touchdowns. McCarthy’s primary target has been senior wide receiver Roman Wilson, who has had a breakout season, catching 25 passes for 396 yards and 9 touchdowns, all team highs. Other viable options are tight end Colston Loveland and wide receiver Cornelius Johnson, who both have 19 receptions apiece.

Michigan State struggling amidst coaching and player turnover

Michigan State heads into Saturday with an array of evolving storylines, but most recently a change at quarterback. Redshirt freshman Katin Houser recorded his first career start in last week’s loss against Rutgers, throwing for 133 yards and completing 18 of his 29 passes. Houser threw two touchdown passes and recorded no interceptions, and also recorded a rushing touchdown. Despite the loss, Houser moved Michigan State downfield consistently, and provided a spark to an offense that has struggled to find its footing throughout the course of the season. Houser’s second career start will be on one of the biggest stages in college football, in arguably his team’s biggest game of the year, against one of the premier teams in the country.

“This is one of the reasons why he chose to come to Michigan State,” said Barnett. “To play in games like this. He’s used to big-time atmospheres and high expectations.”

Redshirt sophomore running back Nathan Carter has been one of the lone bright spots in MSU’s offense. The UConn transfer has rushed for 529 yards and 4 touchdowns through MSU’s six games. Senior receiver Montorie Foster has also caught 24 passes for 274 yards, both team highs.

For the Spartans, it’s a very different landscape for this in-state rivalry matchup than that of recent years. For the first time since 2016, Michigan State enters this game having won only two games, and still winless in Big Ten play.

MSU’s past two games have been marred by a myriad of costly mistakes. Against Iowa, MSU committed four turnovers and gave up 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to fall to the Hawkeyes 26-16.

Last Saturday’s loss was more of the same for the Spartans. After heading into halftime with a commanding 24-6 lead, MSU gave up a staggering 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter and fell to Rutgers, 27-24.

“I’m not gonna lie, Saturday was a gut punch,” said Barnett.

Regardless of records, the upcoming matchup is a milestone for the game’s history - the first night game in East Lansing - and another chapter in one the deepest rivalries in college sports, from two teams that always believe victory is imminent when facing off against one another. On Saturday night, the state of Michigan will divide itself between maize and blue and green and white, with eyes around the world watching to see where the coveted Paul Bunyan Trophy will reside until 2024. Two universities, one game, and one side to pick.

“I think it’s great for the state of Michigan. I really do,” said Barnett. “Because in this state, you grew up one way or the other.”

