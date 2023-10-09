The Michigan vs. Michigan State football game in 2023 finally has an official start time and TV channel.

The Wolverines and Spartans will renew their annual rivalry with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on NBC and Peacock, Saturday, Oct. 21 at Spartan Stadium.

Michigan (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) is ranked No. 2 in the nation and will be a heavy favorite against Michigan State (2-3, 0-2),

Michigan State won an epic 37-33 game in 2021, the last time the teams played at Spartan Stadium, when Kenneth Walker III scored five touchdowns to rally MSU from a 16-point deficit.

Michigan responded with a punishing 29-7 victory over MSU at Michigan Stadium under the lights last season, a prelude to the postgame scuffle that ensued inside the stadium's tunnel which led to the suspension of eight MSU players.

Both teams have games this week ahead of their annual clash for the Paul Bunyan Trophy: Michigan hosts Indiana at noon Saturday; Michigan State visits Rutgers at noon Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan vs. Michigan State football kickoff time announced