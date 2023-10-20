Michigan vs. Michigan State football: Scouting report, predictions

Free Press sports writers Tony Garcia and Chris Solari break down Saturday's rivalry showdown between Michigan and Michigan State football.

Fast facts

Matchup: Michigan State (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) at No. 2 Michigan (7-0, 4-0).

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Saturday; Spartan Stadium, East Lansing.

TV/radio: NBC, WJR-AM (760).

Line: Wolverines by 24½.

Injury report

MSU: Questionable: QB Noah Kim (undisclosed), RB Jaren Mangham (lower-body), TE Jack Nickel (undisclosed), OL Keyshawn Blackstock (undisclosed), OL Cole Dellinger (undisclosed), S Malik Spencer (shoulder), DT Dre Butler (right shoulder), DT Jarrett Jackson (undisclosed), DE Bai Jobe (undisclosed), CB Charles Brantley (upper body), CB Marqui Lowery (undisclosed), DB Semar Melvin (undisclosed), DB Malcom Jones (undisclosed), LB Ma’a Gaoteote (undisclosed), LB Quavian Carter (undisclosed). Probable: LB Jordan Hall (ankle), DT Simeon Barrow (right arm), S Jaden Mangham (undisclosed).

Michigan: Questionable: RB Kalel Mullings, Doubtful: RB C.J. Stokes, S Zeke Berry, TE Marlin Klein.

Scouting report

MSU offense: The Spartans, after scoring just two offensive touchdowns in their previous three games, got on track by making a change at quarterback last week at Rutgers. Katin Houser took over for Noah Kim and closed scoring drives with touchdown passes to Montorie Foster and Tre Mosley to start both the first and third quarters, and scored a touchdown himself late in the second quarter. Yet the Spartans finished with 245 yards of total offense after gaining just 2 yards on six plays in two three-and-out fourth-quarter possessions. They have committed 15 turnovers, including 12 the past three games, and are tied for 125th nationally in turnover margin. MSU ranks among the bottom third of the 130-team Football Bowl Subdivision in total offense (349.3 yards, 95th), rushing offense (117.7 yards, 109th), scoring (22 points, 106th), passing efficiency (119.8, 105th), total first downs (125, 91st) and third-down conversion (35.9%, 99th).

Michigan defense: U-M has one of the best defensive units in the country. The Wolverines’ first team defense has given up three touchdowns in seven games, and each have been on busted plays from 35 yards or farther. The Wolverines have not allowed an opponent to get inside their 10-yard line and have given up the third-fewest first downs (82) in the country. Michigan is No. 1 in scoring defense (6.7 points per game), No. 2 in total defense (233.1 yards per game), and after struggling to force takeaways last season, have forced 12 turnovers — nine interceptions and three fumbles — and returned three for touchdowns.

Will Johnson and Mike Sainristil lead the secondary, Junior Colson and Michael Barrett head the linebacking corps, and the defensive line includes Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, Jaylen Harrell and Derrick Moore.

Michigan offense: It looks slightly different from a season ago — the Wolverines aren't running for 250 yards a game — but this group has been every bit as dominant. Coach Jim Harbaugh's praise of J.J. McCarthy has ratcheted from a great leader to Patrick Mahomes comparisons to being on a path to being the greatest quarterback in program history. The junior, who has played just a handful of snaps in fourth quarters, has thrown for 1,512 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions as he leads the nation in QBR (92.6) and is second in completion percentage (78.2%) and passing efficiency (195.9). His favorite target, Roman Wilson, is in the midst of a breakout season, catching 25 passes for 396 yards and nine touchdowns, tied for the nation's most. All-American running back Blake Corum has 12 rushing touchdowns despite fewer touches — he has run 96 times through seven weeks compared to 146 rushes at this time last season — as part of the Wolverines' plan to keep their best players healthy through a long season. Corum's production (5.7 yards per carry) is almost exactly the same as a season ago (5.9 yards). One difference this year is red-zone efficiency: Michigan has scored touchdowns on 27 of 34 trips (79.4%).

MSU defense: Coordinator Scottie Hazelton’s unit has put together solid performances against Maryland (362 yards), Iowa (222) and Rutgers (295), after giving up a school record 713 yards in a Sept. 16 loss to Washington. The pass defense has improved, with interceptions in each of the past four games (including two picks last week for the first time since Oct. 16, 2021, at Indiana).

After getting just one sack in their previous three games, the Spartans picked up three against Rutgers and have 14 this season. However, the defense was on the field for 11 of the final 15 minutes and could not stop the Scarlet Knights’ ground game in the fourth quarter, preventing MSU’s offense from getting the ball back and squelching any chance at a comeback after two special teams mistakes.

MSU ranks 36th in total defense (334 yards), which includes 114.8 yards a game on the ground (32nd) and 219.2 yards through the air (56th). The 24.3 points allowed per game ranks 59th. The Spartans are third in the nation in third-down defense (24.7%), but opponents have converted on six of nine fourth-down chances, tied for 115th. Rutgers twice converted on fourth down.

3 Spartans to watch

QB Katin Houser: Houser will be called upon to be “cool in chaos” against the Big Ten’s best defense. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound redshirt freshman was 18-for-29 for 133 yards with two touchdowns against the Scarlet Knights. He was sacked once. However, Houser also did not complete a pass longer than 13 yards, nearly threw three interceptions and almost had a costly early fourth-down fumble, which he was able to recover for a first down. He showed good touch and accuracy on inside routes and stretched the field vertically to draw three Rutgers pass interference penalties. Look for offensive coordinator Jay Johnson to continue to keep things simple for Houser with underneath routes and quick throws to help alleviate pocket pressure. U-M has produced 18 sacks this season, including 10 the past three weeks.

RB Nathan Carter: A year ago, the Wolverines separated Carter’s right shoulder in the fourth game of the season, when he was a Connecticut Husky. He finished that day with six carries for 21 yards, missed the rest of the season, entered the transfer portal and arrived at MSU in the spring. This season, the 5-10, 200-pound redshirt sophomore has three 100-yard games and ranks fourth in the Big Ten at 88.2 yards per game with four scores. Of his 529 rushing yards, 304 have come after initial contact, according to Pro Football Focus. Rutgers limited Carter to 52 yards on 20 attempts, while last year’s starter, Jalen Berger, had 49 yards on 11 carries.

DT Simeon Barrow: Barrow can be a disruptive force against the run and in the pass rush when he can collapse the pocket from the interior. The Scarlet Knights at times double-teamed him, but the 6-3, 290-pound junior finished with five tackles, and has 17 stops with 1.5 sacks and five QB hurries on the season. MSU needs Barrow to clog the middle against Michigan’s two-headed rushing attack of Corum and Donovan Edwards, but those around him on the defense must also do a significantly better job tackling than they did in the fourth quarter at Rutgers, when Kyle Monangai plowed through would-be tacklers for a 21-yard go-ahead touchdown as part of his 107 yards on 14 carries over the final 15 minutes.

3 Wolverines to watch

J.J. McCarthy: The last time McCarthy was in East Lansing, he was a true freshman making a brief appearance against the Spartans, committing a key fumble late in the fourth quarter which allowed MSU to re-take the lead and ultimately, the hard-fought win on Oct. 30, 2021. Since that day, U-M has won 19 straight Big Ten games and 22 in the regular season; that's sure to be in the back of his mind. McCarthy has completed better than 70% of his passes in six of seven games this season and though his rushing stats (0 carries for 160 yards and three touchdowns) aren't eye-popping, his ability to extend plays makes him dangerous. He's also elite in the play-action; McCarthy has completed 35 of 41 such passes for 607 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

Blake Corum: Don't be surprised if Corum gets his second 20-carry game of the season Saturday. The Wolverines may be without Kalel Mullings for a second straight week, and given the struggles of Donovan Edwards in the rushing game (60 carries for 199 yards and one score), Corum may need to shoulder a heavier load. Corum said Monday he's eager to carry the ball "as many times" as the team will hand it to him and is still waiting for that big breakout performance. Corum has touched the ball more than 16 times once this season, and has averaged three yards after first contact this season, down slightly from 2022 (3.5) and 2021 (3.8).

Mike Sainristil: He has done a bit of everything in 2023. The receiver-turned-nickel back has 16 tackles, the most of any secondary player on the team, including 2½ tackles for loss and one sack. Sainristil has three pass breakups and two quarterback hurries and is tied for the team lead with two interceptions. It wouldn't be a surprise, particularly against a turnover-prone team, if he's making plays Saturday.

Two cents

Flag day: The Wolverines are the nation’s least penalized team at 16 flags for 123 yards, an average of 17.6 penalty yards per game and 7.7 yards per infraction. The Spartans' 45 flags have cost them 396 yards, and they average 8.8 yards per infraction. Their 7.5 penalties per game ranks 116th.

Ball security is job security: Turnovers is another separator. Michigan is tied for No. 11 in the nation with a plus-seven turnover margin; MSU is tied at No. 125 at a minus-six margin. Michigan State's offense has been as turnover-prone as almost any in the nation (15) — only Bowling Green and Colorado State (16) have more. Michigan has committed five turnovers, though four of those came against Bowling Green when McCarthy threw three interceptions and an up-back fumbled a kick return.

Predictions

Chris Solari: There won’t be any letup from the Wolverines after posting at least 45 points in each of their past three games. McCarthy and his running backs open a big early lead, and it snowballs as the Spartans struggle to keep their offense on the field. U-M’s defense makes Houser pay for his mistakes, and the rivals’ paths continue to diverge — the Wolverines continuing their charge to a third straight Big Ten title while the Spartans remain reeling with a fifth straight loss. The pick: U-M 52, MSU 10.

Tony Garcia: Michigan's defense will have its ears pinned back against a quarterback making his second career start on a team that has turned the ball over quite a bit. That figures to set up favorable field positions for McCarthy and an offense which has finished at a much higher rate in the red zone than last year, when Michigan State's defense held strong and forced five field goals to keep the score somewhat close. Though MSU's defense seems notably improved the past few weeks, it's hard to see that continuing against the Wolverines. Michigan keeps looking to its national championship, while MSU officially turns its attention toward a national championship chase of its own ... in hoops. The pick: U-M 45, MSU 6.

